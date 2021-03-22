Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano Monster Hunter Rise e It Takes Two

Quella appena iniziata è una settimana decisamente interessante per i videogiocatori, che nel giro di pochissimi giorni potranno mettere le mani su titoli molto attesi come Monster Hunter Rise per Nintendo Switch e It Takes Two.

Monster Hunter Rise è uno dei videogiochi più attesi della primavera e arriverà il 26 marzo, lo stesso giorno usciranno anche It Takes Two (qui la nostra intervista al produttore Josef Fares), Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 per PC e Overcooked All You Can Eat.

Lunedì 22 marzo

Vaporum Lockdown | Switch

Martedì 23 marzo

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCh

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC

Inspector Waffles | PC

Mercoledì 24 marzo

Rip Them Off | Xbox One

Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tales From The Borderlands | Switch

Hellbreachers | Switch

Golf Royale | Switch

Tesla Force | Switch

Giovedì 25 marzo

Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch

Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

El Hijo A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

DarQ Complete Edition | Switch

Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

MazM The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC

The Fabled Woods | PC

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC

Octopath Traveler | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Paperball Deluxe | Switch

Dandy Ace | PC

Kosmokrats | Switch

Little Kite | Switch

Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch

Krystopia A Puzzle Journey | Switch

Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch

Gold Digger | Switch

Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch

BodyQuest | Switch

Barrage Fantasia | Switch

Toon Shooters 2 The Freelancers | Switch

Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch

Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch

Wild Park Manager | Switch

The Bus | PC

Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC

Dorfromantik | PC

The Tenants | PC

Venerdì 26 marzo

Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PC

Tank Brawl 2 Armor Fury | Xbox One, PC

Monster Hunter Rise | Switch

Die With Glory | Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

Doodle Games Bundle | Switch

One Escape | Switch

Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch

Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac

Da segnalare anche il debutto di Yakuza 6 The Song of Life su Xbox, l'arrivo dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, l'uscita di Balan Wonderworld e il debutto di Crash Bandicoot 4 su PC. Niente male vero?