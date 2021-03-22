Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano Monster Hunter Rise e It Takes Two

Quella appena iniziata è una settimana decisamente interessante per i videogiocatori, che nel giro di pochissimi giorni potranno mettere le mani su titoli molto attesi come Monster Hunter Rise per Nintendo Switch e It Takes Two.

Monster Hunter Rise è uno dei videogiochi più attesi della primavera e arriverà il 26 marzo, lo stesso giorno usciranno anche It Takes Two (qui la nostra intervista al produttore Josef Fares), Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 per PC e Overcooked All You Can Eat.

Lunedì 22 marzo

  • Vaporum Lockdown | Switch

Martedì 23 marzo

  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCh
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC
  • Inspector Waffles | PC

Mercoledì 24 marzo

  • Rip Them Off | Xbox One
  • Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tales From The Borderlands | Switch
  • Hellbreachers | Switch
  • Golf Royale | Switch
  • Tesla Force | Switch

Giovedì 25 marzo

  • Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch
  • Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • El Hijo A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • DarQ Complete Edition | Switch
  • Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • MazM The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC
  • The Fabled Woods | PC
  • Yakuza 6 The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC
  • Octopath Traveler | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Paperball Deluxe | Switch
  • Dandy Ace | PC
  • Kosmokrats | Switch
  • Little Kite | Switch
  • Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch
  • Krystopia A Puzzle Journey | Switch
  • Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch
  • Gold Digger | Switch
  • Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch
  • BodyQuest | Switch
  • Barrage Fantasia | Switch
  • Toon Shooters 2 The Freelancers | Switch
  • Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch
  • Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch
  • Wild Park Manager | Switch
  • The Bus | PC
  • Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC
  • The Fabled Woods | PC
  • Dorfromantik | PC
  • The Tenants | PC

Venerdì 26 marzo

  • Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PC
  • Tank Brawl 2 Armor Fury | Xbox One, PC
  • Monster Hunter Rise | Switch
  • Die With Glory | Xbox One
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Doodle Games Bundle | Switch
  • One Escape | Switch
  • Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch
  • Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac

Da segnalare anche il debutto di Yakuza 6 The Song of Life su Xbox, l'arrivo dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, l'uscita di Balan Wonderworld e il debutto di Crash Bandicoot 4 su PC. Niente male vero?

