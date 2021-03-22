Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano Monster Hunter Rise e It Takes Two
Davide Leoni
Quella appena iniziata è una settimana decisamente interessante per i videogiocatori, che nel giro di pochissimi giorni potranno mettere le mani su titoli molto attesi come Monster Hunter Rise per Nintendo Switch e It Takes Two.
Monster Hunter Rise è uno dei videogiochi più attesi della primavera e arriverà il 26 marzo, lo stesso giorno usciranno anche It Takes Two (qui la nostra intervista al produttore Josef Fares), Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 per PC e Overcooked All You Can Eat.
Lunedì 22 marzo
- Vaporum Lockdown | Switch
Martedì 23 marzo
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCh
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC
- Inspector Waffles | PC
Mercoledì 24 marzo
- Rip Them Off | Xbox One
- Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tales From The Borderlands | Switch
- Hellbreachers | Switch
- Golf Royale | Switch
- Tesla Force | Switch
Giovedì 25 marzo
- Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch
- Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- El Hijo A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- DarQ Complete Edition | Switch
- Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MazM The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC
- The Fabled Woods | PC
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC
- Octopath Traveler | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Paperball Deluxe | Switch
- Dandy Ace | PC
- Kosmokrats | Switch
- Little Kite | Switch
- Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch
- Krystopia A Puzzle Journey | Switch
- Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch
- Gold Digger | Switch
- Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch
- BodyQuest | Switch
- Barrage Fantasia | Switch
- Toon Shooters 2 The Freelancers | Switch
- Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch
- Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch
- Wild Park Manager | Switch
- The Bus | PC
- Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC
- The Fabled Woods | PC
- Dorfromantik | PC
- The Tenants | PC
Venerdì 26 marzo
- Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PC
- Tank Brawl 2 Armor Fury | Xbox One, PC
- Monster Hunter Rise | Switch
- Die With Glory | Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Doodle Games Bundle | Switch
- One Escape | Switch
- Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch
- Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac
Da segnalare anche il debutto di Yakuza 6 The Song of Life su Xbox, l'arrivo dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, l'uscita di Balan Wonderworld e il debutto di Crash Bandicoot 4 su PC. Niente male vero?
