Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano The Medium e Gods Will Fall

La settimana appena iniziata vedrà l'arrivo di un buon numero di giochi su tutte le piattaforme con l'horror The Medium a farla da padrone, oltre al gioco di Bloober Team (in esclusiva su Xbox Series X/S e PC) non mancano una serie di produzioni minori ma comunque molto interessanti.

Lunedì 25 gennaio

Ziggy The Chaser | Switch

Martedì 26 gennaio

Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Project Winter | Xbox One

Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

King Arthur Knight’s Tale | PC

Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC

Zombie Apocalypse | Switch

Mercoledì 27 gennaio

Hyposphere Rebirth | Xbox One

The Dark Eye Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch

Butterfly | Xbox One

The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch

Giovedì 28 gennaio

The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

TinyShot | PC

Gods Will Fall | Switch

The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC

Marchen Forest Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch

Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One, Switch

Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Colossus Down | PS4, Switch

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Heaven’s Vault | Switch

Monstrum 2 | PC

Chroma Bloom and Light | PC

Devour | PC, Mac

Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam

Strange Field Football | Switch

Citizens Unite! Earth X Space | Switch

SushiParty | Switch

Golden Force | Switch

The Choice of Life Middle Ages | Switch

Seasonal Assistant | WiiU

Silver Falls Undertakers | 3DS

Save Farty | Switch

Cooking Festival | Switch

Chill Panda | Switch

Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch

Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch

Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch

Venerdì 29 gennaio

Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC

The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4

Crashlands | Xbox One

Silver Chains | PS4, Switch

Gods Will Fall | Switch

Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Another Dawn | Xbox One

Rack N Ruin | Xbox One

Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One

Rangok Skies | PC

Ambrosia | PC

Impossibile non citare ad esempio Cyber Shadow, Atelier Ryza 2, Gods Will Fall, The Yakuza Remastered Collection per PC e Xbox e Journey to the Savage Planet per Steam. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.