Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano The Medium e Gods Will Fall

La settimana appena iniziata vedrà l'arrivo di un buon numero di giochi su tutte le piattaforme con l'horror The Medium a farla da padrone, oltre al gioco di Bloober Team (in esclusiva su Xbox Series X/S e PC) non mancano una serie di produzioni minori ma comunque molto interessanti.

Lunedì 25 gennaio

  • Ziggy The Chaser | Switch

Martedì 26 gennaio

  • Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
  • Project Winter | Xbox One
  • Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • King Arthur Knight’s Tale | PC
  • Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC
  • Zombie Apocalypse | Switch

Mercoledì 27 gennaio

  • Hyposphere Rebirth | Xbox One
  • The Dark Eye Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch
  • Butterfly | Xbox One
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch

Giovedì 28 gennaio

  • The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • TinyShot | PC
  • Gods Will Fall | Switch
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC
  • Marchen Forest Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch
  • Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One, Switch
  • Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Colossus Down | PS4, Switch
  • Curious Expedition 2 | PC
  • Heaven’s Vault | Switch
  • Monstrum 2 | PC
  • Chroma Bloom and Light | PC
  • Devour | PC, Mac
  • Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam
  • Strange Field Football | Switch
  • Citizens Unite! Earth X Space | Switch
  • SushiParty | Switch
  • Golden Force | Switch
  • The Choice of Life Middle Ages | Switch
  • Seasonal Assistant | WiiU
  • Silver Falls Undertakers | 3DS
  • Save Farty | Switch
  • Cooking Festival | Switch
  • Chill Panda | Switch
  • Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch
  • Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch
  • Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch

Venerdì 29 gennaio

  • Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC
  • The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4
  • Crashlands | Xbox One
  • Silver Chains | PS4, Switch
  • Gods Will Fall | Switch
  • Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Another Dawn | Xbox One
  • Rack N Ruin | Xbox One
  • Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One
  • Rangok Skies | PC
  • Ambrosia | PC

Impossibile non citare ad esempio Cyber Shadow, Atelier Ryza 2, Gods Will Fall, The Yakuza Remastered Collection per PC e Xbox e Journey to the Savage Planet per Steam. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

