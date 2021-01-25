Nuovi giochi: questa settimana arrivano The Medium e Gods Will Fall
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata vedrà l'arrivo di un buon numero di giochi su tutte le piattaforme con l'horror The Medium a farla da padrone, oltre al gioco di Bloober Team (in esclusiva su Xbox Series X/S e PC) non mancano una serie di produzioni minori ma comunque molto interessanti.
Lunedì 25 gennaio
- Ziggy The Chaser | Switch
Martedì 26 gennaio
- Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
- Project Winter | Xbox One
- Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- King Arthur Knight’s Tale | PC
- Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC
- Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
Mercoledì 27 gennaio
- Hyposphere Rebirth | Xbox One
- The Dark Eye Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch
- Butterfly | Xbox One
- The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch
Giovedì 28 gennaio
- The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- TinyShot | PC
- Gods Will Fall | Switch
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC
- Marchen Forest Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch
- Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One, Switch
- Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Colossus Down | PS4, Switch
- Curious Expedition 2 | PC
- Heaven’s Vault | Switch
- Monstrum 2 | PC
- Chroma Bloom and Light | PC
- Devour | PC, Mac
- Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam
- Strange Field Football | Switch
- Citizens Unite! Earth X Space | Switch
- SushiParty | Switch
- Golden Force | Switch
- The Choice of Life Middle Ages | Switch
- Seasonal Assistant | WiiU
- Silver Falls Undertakers | 3DS
- Save Farty | Switch
- Cooking Festival | Switch
- Chill Panda | Switch
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch
- Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch
- Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch
Venerdì 29 gennaio
- Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4
- Crashlands | Xbox One
- Silver Chains | PS4, Switch
- Gods Will Fall | Switch
- Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Another Dawn | Xbox One
- Rack N Ruin | Xbox One
- Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One
- Rangok Skies | PC
- Ambrosia | PC
Impossibile non citare ad esempio Cyber Shadow, Atelier Ryza 2, Gods Will Fall, The Yakuza Remastered Collection per PC e Xbox e Journey to the Savage Planet per Steam. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
