Nuovi giochi della settimana: Dying Light 2 e Life is Strange inaugurano un ricco mese

Con Elden Ring e Horizon: Forbidden West attesi nel corso del mese di febbraio 2022, alla settimana appena iniziata tocca il compito di inaugurare quello che sarà un mese videoludico densissimo di contenuti.

A caricarsi questo peso sulle spalle è soprattutto il team di Techland, che porta finalmente su PC e console la sua attesissima avventura post-apocalittica. Nonostante il rinvio della versione Nintendo Switch di Dying Light 2: Stay Human, il gioco è infatti pronto ad arrivare sui restanti hardware. Ad affiancarlo, troviamo la riedizione di Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, ma anche l'intrigante Storyteller, Indie di casa Annapurna Interactive.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 31 gennaio

  • Treasure Hunter Man 2 | Nintendo Switch

Martedì 1 febbraio

  • Dyna Bomb | Xbox One
  • Life is Strange: Remastered Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
  • Storyteller | Nintendo Switch, PC
  • Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | Nintendo Switch
  • GUNGUNGUN | Nintendo Switch

Mercoledì 2 febbraio

  • The Sealed Ampoule | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
  • The Waylanders | PC
  • Webbed | Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
  • Invert | Nintendo Switch
  • Yeah Yeah Beebiss II | Nintendo Switch
  • The Dead Tree of Racniuna | Nintendo Switch

Giovedì 3 febbraio

  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment | Nintendo Switch
  • The Hundred Year Kingdom | Nintendo Switch, PC
  • 1CC Games Shump Collection | Nintendo Switch
  • Food Delivery Battle | Nintendo Switch
  • Draw A Stickman: Epic | Nintendo Switch
  • Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS THE THREE KAIJUS | Nintendo Switch
  • Phlegethon | Nintendo Switch

Venerdì 4 febbraio

  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
  • Croc’s World Construction Kit 2 | Xbox One, PC
  • Ambition Record | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
  • Maglam Road | PS4, Nintendo Switch
  • Frog Ball Rerolled | Nintendo Switch
  • Math Gym | Nintendo Switch
  • Mille and Molly | Nintendo Switch
  • #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle | Nintendo Switch
  • Alexio | Nintendo Switch
  • The Song Out Of Space | Nintendo Switch
  • Land of Screens | Nintendo Switch

Sabato 5 febbraio

  • Mania Fish | Nintendo Switch
  • Jumping Helix Ball | Nintendo Switch
  • Pirate’s Gold | Nintendo Switch
Quali titoli proverete?
