Nuovi giochi della settimana: Dying Light 2 e Life is Strange inaugurano un ricco mese
Con Elden Ring e Horizon: Forbidden West attesi nel corso del mese di febbraio 2022, alla settimana appena iniziata tocca il compito di inaugurare quello che sarà un mese videoludico densissimo di contenuti.
A caricarsi questo peso sulle spalle è soprattutto il team di Techland, che porta finalmente su PC e console la sua attesissima avventura post-apocalittica. Nonostante il rinvio della versione Nintendo Switch di Dying Light 2: Stay Human, il gioco è infatti pronto ad arrivare sui restanti hardware. Ad affiancarlo, troviamo la riedizione di Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, ma anche l'intrigante Storyteller, Indie di casa Annapurna Interactive.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 31 gennaio
- Treasure Hunter Man 2 | Nintendo Switch
Martedì 1 febbraio
- Dyna Bomb | Xbox One
- Life is Strange: Remastered Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Storyteller | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | Nintendo Switch
- GUNGUNGUN | Nintendo Switch
Mercoledì 2 febbraio
- The Sealed Ampoule | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- The Waylanders | PC
- Webbed | Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Invert | Nintendo Switch
- Yeah Yeah Beebiss II | Nintendo Switch
- The Dead Tree of Racniuna | Nintendo Switch
Giovedì 3 febbraio
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment | Nintendo Switch
- The Hundred Year Kingdom | Nintendo Switch, PC
- 1CC Games Shump Collection | Nintendo Switch
- Food Delivery Battle | Nintendo Switch
- Draw A Stickman: Epic | Nintendo Switch
- Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS THE THREE KAIJUS | Nintendo Switch
- Phlegethon | Nintendo Switch
Venerdì 4 febbraio
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Croc’s World Construction Kit 2 | Xbox One, PC
- Ambition Record | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Maglam Road | PS4, Nintendo Switch
- Frog Ball Rerolled | Nintendo Switch
- Math Gym | Nintendo Switch
- Mille and Molly | Nintendo Switch
- #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle | Nintendo Switch
- Alexio | Nintendo Switch
- The Song Out Of Space | Nintendo Switch
- Land of Screens | Nintendo Switch
Sabato 5 febbraio
- Mania Fish | Nintendo Switch
- Jumping Helix Ball | Nintendo Switch
- Pirate’s Gold | Nintendo Switch
Altri contenuti per Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Dying Light 2 sarà doppiato in italiano o avrà solo i sottotitoli?
- Dying Light 2 Leak: le prime due ore di gioco sono finite online, attenti agli spoiler
- Dying Light 2 si mostra in versione old gen: nuovo gameplay su PS4 e Xbox One
- Dying Light 2, sei un mostro o un essere umano? Spunta lo spettacolare murales
- Dying Light 2 tra espansioni e DLC gratuiti: ecco l'infografica sui contenuti post-lancio
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- PS5
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 04/02/2022
- PS4 : 04/02/2022
- Xbox One : 04/02/2022
- PS4 Pro : 04/02/2022
- Xbox One X : 04/02/2022
- Xbox Series X : 04/02/2022
- PS5 : 04/02/2022
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Techland
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
Quanto attendi: Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Hype totali: 183
Contenuti più Letti
- League of Legends: Gwen in un cosplay da bambola abbagliante
- Scade oggi 31 gennaio la promozione di Amazon per ottenere un buono sconto da 10 euro
- 33 commentiPlayStation Plus: alcuni giocatori sono delusi dalla line-up di giochi gratis di febbraio
- Leggende Pokémon Arceus: come riscattare codici e regali con Dono Segreto
- 24 commentiMicrosoft X Activision, la reazione di un retailer: 'scegliete bene la vostra console'
- 6 commentiSolo Leveling: il fenomeno sudcoreano diventa un videogioco
- 8 commentiGames with Gold: i nuovi giochi gratis di febbraio 2022 per Xbox Series X
- Giochi Gratis PC: ultimi giorni per riscattare i regali di gennaio di Amazon Prime
- 12 commentiZelda Ocarina of Time in video su Unreal Engine 5: lo spettacolo del Remake fan made
- 13 commentiCrysis 4: le aspettative per il nuovo sparatutto next-gen di Crytek