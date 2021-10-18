Nuovi giochi della settimana, c'è aria di Halloween: da Resident Evil 4 ad House of Ashes

Superata la metà di ottobre, è ormai tempo di pensare alle celebrazioni di Halloween, con la festività pronta a invadere anche quest'anno il mondo dei videogiochi.

La rassegna delle nuove uscite della settimana lo rende abbastanza evidente, con l'esordio imminente di molteplici produzioni dai toni horror. Tra le opere più attese, troviamo sicuramente il ritorno di Resident Evil 4 in VR, in esclusiva per dispositivi Oculus Quest. Accanto a quest'ultimo figura però anche il nuovo The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, oltre all'esordio della versione Nintendo Switch di Dying Light.



Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle uscite videoludiche dei prossimi sette giorni:

Lunedì 18 ottobre

Farming Life | PC

Summer in Trigue | PC

Martedì 19 ottobre

Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Nintendo Switch;

Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;

Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC;

Inscryption | PC;

The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Nintendo Switch;

War Mongrels | PC;

Angry Alligator | Nintendo Switch;

Duo Zombies | Nintendo Switch;

Regency Solitaire | Nintendo Switch;

Undying | PC;

Escape Simulator | PC, Mac;

Dead Estate | PC;

Bunhouse | PC;

Mercoledì 20 ottobre

Spectacular Sparky | Nintendo Switch, PC;

Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Silver Chains | Xbox One;

Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X|S;

Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;

Klang 2 | PC;

They Always Run | PC;

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One;

BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Nintendo Switch;

JARS | Nintendo Switch;

Crazy Gravity | Nintendo Switch;

Himno - The Silent Melody | PC;

ELYON | PC;

They Always Run | PC;

Gravewood High | PC;

Giovedì 21 ottobre

Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest;

Echo Generation | Xbox Series X!S, Xbox One, PC;

Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC;

Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;

Monomals | Nintendo Switch;

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC;

Endocrisis | Nintendo Switch;

Sakura Nova | Nintendo Switch;

Howling Village: Echoes | Nintendo Switch;

Yumeiri | Nintendo Switch;

Cards of the Dead | Nintendo Switch;

Growbot | PC, Mac;

Spire of Sorcery | PC;

Sword and Fairy 7 | PC;

Venerdì 22 ottobre

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC;

My Friend Peppa Pig | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One;

City Stunt Driver | Nintendo Switch;

Reminiscence in the Night | Nintendo Switch;

Pro Flight Simulator | Nintendo Switch;

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light | Nintendo Switch;

Minigolf Adventure | Nintendo Switch;

Hourglass | PC;

Alisa | PC, Mac;

A quali giochi dedicherete il vostro tempo questa settimana?