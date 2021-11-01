Nuovi giochi della settimana, inizia novembre: da COD Vanguard a Just Dance 2022

Trascorsa la notte di Halloween, prende ufficialmente il via un nuovo mese videoludico, portatore del ricco carico di nuovi giochi di novembre 2021 per PC e console.

Grande protagonista dei prossimi sette giorni sarà innegabilmente Call of Duty: Vanguard, nuovo capitolo della serie shooter di Activision. Ad affiancare lo sparatutto ambientato nella Seconda Guerra Mondiale, troviamo però molteplici altre produzioni, da Just Dance 2022 a numerosi Indie, quali Unpacking, e To the Rescue. È inoltre tempo per Nintendo Switch di accogliere World War Z, mentre PS5 e Xbox Series X|S ospitano la versione next gen di Knockout City.



Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 1 novembre

The Legend of Tianding | Nintendo Switch, PC;

Ekstase | Nintendo Switch;

QB Planets | Nintendo Switch;

Dogs Organized Neatly | PC;

Martedì 2 novembre

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

Cupid Parasite | Nintendo Switch;

Tunche | Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;

First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4;

Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X|S;

World War Z | Nintendo Switch;

Galaxy Shooter | Nintendo Switch;

Unpacking | Nintendo Switch, PC;

To The Rescue | PC;

Giants Uprising | PC;

Usurper: Soulbound | PC;

Mercoledì 3 novembre

The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One;

Bloodshore | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;

Time Loader | PC;

Giovedì 4 novembre

Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;

Where Cards Fall | Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;

A Boy and His Blob | Nintendo Switch;

Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;

Prison Simulator | PC;

One Last Memory | Nintendo Switch;

Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Nintendo Switch;

Bloody Rally Show | Nintendo Switch;

Magic Potion Millionaire | Nintendo Switch;

Skeletal Avenger | Nintendo Switch;

Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Nintendo Switch;

Super Sami Roll | Nintendo Switch;

Captian Backwater | Nintendo Switch;

Starsand | PC;

Recipe for Disaster | PC;

Venerdì 5 novembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC;

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation - Code Fairy | PS5, PS4;

Air Stunt Racing | Nintendo Switch;

The Gardener and the Wild Vines | Nintendo Switch;

The Prince of Landis | Nintendo Switch;

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of SH1FT3R | Nintendo Switch;

Enodya | Nintendo Switch;

Stilstand | Nintendo Switch;

Circa Infinity | Nintendo Switch;

Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic | Nintendo Switch;

Destructivator SE | Nintendo Switch;

Om Nom: Run | Nintendo Switch;

Emergency Driver Simulator | Nintendo Switch;

Let’s Build A Zoo | PC;

A quali titoli vi dedicherete in questa prima settimana di novembre?