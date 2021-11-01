Nuovi giochi della settimana, inizia novembre: da COD Vanguard a Just Dance 2022
Trascorsa la notte di Halloween, prende ufficialmente il via un nuovo mese videoludico, portatore del ricco carico di nuovi giochi di novembre 2021 per PC e console.
Grande protagonista dei prossimi sette giorni sarà innegabilmente Call of Duty: Vanguard, nuovo capitolo della serie shooter di Activision. Ad affiancare lo sparatutto ambientato nella Seconda Guerra Mondiale, troviamo però molteplici altre produzioni, da Just Dance 2022 a numerosi Indie, quali Unpacking, e To the Rescue. È inoltre tempo per Nintendo Switch di accogliere World War Z, mentre PS5 e Xbox Series X|S ospitano la versione next gen di Knockout City.
Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 1 novembre
- The Legend of Tianding | Nintendo Switch, PC;
- Ekstase | Nintendo Switch;
- QB Planets | Nintendo Switch;
- Dogs Organized Neatly | PC;
Martedì 2 novembre
- Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;
- Cupid Parasite | Nintendo Switch;
- Tunche | Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;
- First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4;
- Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X|S;
- World War Z | Nintendo Switch;
- Galaxy Shooter | Nintendo Switch;
- Unpacking | Nintendo Switch, PC;
- To The Rescue | PC;
- Giants Uprising | PC;
- Usurper: Soulbound | PC;
Mercoledì 3 novembre
- The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One;
- Bloodshore | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;
- Time Loader | PC;
Giovedì 4 novembre
- Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;
- Where Cards Fall | Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;
- A Boy and His Blob | Nintendo Switch;
- Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;
- Prison Simulator | PC;
- One Last Memory | Nintendo Switch;
- Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Nintendo Switch;
- Bloody Rally Show | Nintendo Switch;
- Magic Potion Millionaire | Nintendo Switch;
- Skeletal Avenger | Nintendo Switch;
- Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Nintendo Switch;
- Super Sami Roll | Nintendo Switch;
- Captian Backwater | Nintendo Switch;
- Starsand | PC;
- Recipe for Disaster | PC;
Venerdì 5 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC;
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation - Code Fairy | PS5, PS4;
- Air Stunt Racing | Nintendo Switch;
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines | Nintendo Switch;
- The Prince of Landis | Nintendo Switch;
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of SH1FT3R | Nintendo Switch;
- Enodya | Nintendo Switch;
- Stilstand | Nintendo Switch;
- Circa Infinity | Nintendo Switch;
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic | Nintendo Switch;
- Destructivator SE | Nintendo Switch;
- Om Nom: Run | Nintendo Switch;
- Emergency Driver Simulator | Nintendo Switch;
- Let’s Build A Zoo | PC;
A quali titoli vi dedicherete in questa prima settimana di novembre?
