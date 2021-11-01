Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. Videogiochi
  3. Notizie

Nuovi giochi della settimana, inizia novembre: da COD Vanguard a Just Dance 2022

Nuovi giochi della settimana, inizia novembre: da COD Vanguard a Just Dance 2022
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Trascorsa la notte di Halloween, prende ufficialmente il via un nuovo mese videoludico, portatore del ricco carico di nuovi giochi di novembre 2021 per PC e console.

Grande protagonista dei prossimi sette giorni sarà innegabilmente Call of Duty: Vanguard, nuovo capitolo della serie shooter di Activision. Ad affiancare lo sparatutto ambientato nella Seconda Guerra Mondiale, troviamo però molteplici altre produzioni, da Just Dance 2022 a numerosi Indie, quali Unpacking, e To the Rescue. È inoltre tempo per Nintendo Switch di accogliere World War Z, mentre PS5 e Xbox Series X|S ospitano la versione next gen di Knockout City.

Di seguito, il calendario completo delle uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 1 novembre

  • The Legend of Tianding | Nintendo Switch, PC;
  • Ekstase | Nintendo Switch;
  • QB Planets | Nintendo Switch;
  • Dogs Organized Neatly | PC;

Martedì 2 novembre

  • Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;
  • Cupid Parasite | Nintendo Switch;
  • Tunche | Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC;
  • First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4;
  • Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X|S;
  • World War Z | Nintendo Switch;
  • Galaxy Shooter | Nintendo Switch;
  • Unpacking | Nintendo Switch, PC;
  • To The Rescue | PC;
  • Giants Uprising | PC;
  • Usurper: Soulbound | PC;

Mercoledì 3 novembre

  • The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One;
  • Bloodshore | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;
  • Time Loader | PC;

Giovedì 4 novembre

  • Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;
  • Where Cards Fall | Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac;
  • A Boy and His Blob | Nintendo Switch;
  • Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch;
  • Prison Simulator | PC;
  • One Last Memory | Nintendo Switch;
  • Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Nintendo Switch;
  • Bloody Rally Show | Nintendo Switch;
  • Magic Potion Millionaire | Nintendo Switch;
  • Skeletal Avenger | Nintendo Switch;
  • Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Nintendo Switch;
  • Super Sami Roll | Nintendo Switch;
  • Captian Backwater | Nintendo Switch;
  • Starsand | PC;
  • Recipe for Disaster | PC;

Venerdì 5 novembre

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC;
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation - Code Fairy | PS5, PS4;
  • Air Stunt Racing | Nintendo Switch;
  • The Gardener and the Wild Vines | Nintendo Switch;
  • The Prince of Landis | Nintendo Switch;
  • Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of SH1FT3R | Nintendo Switch;
  • Enodya | Nintendo Switch;
  • Stilstand | Nintendo Switch;
  • Circa Infinity | Nintendo Switch;
  • Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic | Nintendo Switch;
  • Destructivator SE | Nintendo Switch;
  • Om Nom: Run | Nintendo Switch;
  • Emergency Driver Simulator | Nintendo Switch;
  • Let’s Build A Zoo | PC;

A quali titoli vi dedicherete in questa prima settimana di novembre?

FONTE: Kotaku
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

I migliori pesci d'aprile: da Control per PS1 ai cereali di Deathloop

Altri contenuti per Videogiochi

  1. Unieuro Halloween Days: PlayStation VR scontato di oltre 50 euro per il Gran Finale
  2. Nuovi TV Samsung: ne parliamo il 2 novembre su Twitch dalla Samsung Smart Home di Milano