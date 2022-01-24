Nuovi giochi della settimana: è tempo di Leggende Pokémon, Uncharted e The Artful Escape!
È tempo dell'inizio di una nuova settimana videoludica, pronta a portare con sé un'interessante selezione di produzioni, tra le quali spicca senza dubbio l'attesissimo Leggende Pokémon: Arceus.
Il nuovo inizio promesso da Leggende Pokémon: Arceus raggiungerà neofiti e PokéFan a partire dal prossimo venerdì 28 gennaio, ovviamente in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch. In attesa di potersi avventurare per la regione di Hisui, il pubblico potrà approfittare del debutto sulla console ibrida e su PS5 dell'ottima creazione firmata Beethoven & Dinosaurs. Premiata nella nostra recensione di The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti, questa gemma Indie esordisce infatti su nuovi hardware il prossimo martedì 25 gennaio. Ricordiamo inoltre l'arrivo di Uncharted: L'eredità dei Ladri Collection su PS5 e PC.
Per una panoramica completa delle uscite dei prossimi giorni, ecco il calendario dei giochi in arrivo questa settimana su PC e console:
Lunedì 24 gennaio
- Hidden Deep | PC
- The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC
Martedì 25 gennaio
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti | PS5, Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Online 2 | PC
- Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC
Mercoledì 26 gennaio
- Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Summertime Madness | Xbox One
- Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC
- PopSlinger | Nintendo Switch
- Froggy Crossing | Nintendo Switch
Giovedì 27 gennaio
- Vagnate | Switch
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Circuit Superstars | PS4
- Wanderer | PS4, PC
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Gomoku Let’s Go | Nintendo Switch
- Unforeseen Incidents | Nintendo Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | Nintendo Switch
- Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games | Nintendo Switch
- Serin Fate | Nintendo Switch
- Pandemic Shooter | Nintendo Switch
- Magi Trials | Nintendo Switch
- Crush Crush | Nintendo Switch
- Hidden Paws | Nintendo Switch
- Deflector | PC
Venerdì 28 gennaio
- Vagante | Xbox One
- Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Uncharted: L'Eredità dei Ladri Collection | PS5
- Leggende Pokémon: Arceus | Nintendo Switch
- Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X|S
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Nintendo Switch
- Don’t Be Afraid | Nintendo Switch
- Circus Pocus | Nintendo Switch
- Re: Turn 2 - Runaway | Nintendo Switch
- Peace, Death! 2 | Nintendo Switch
- Rogue Tower | PC
Sabato 29 gennaio
- Calturin | Xbox One
- Magic Pen Color Book | Nintendo Switch
- Broken Blades | Nintendo Switch
