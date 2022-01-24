Nuovi giochi della settimana: è tempo di Leggende Pokémon, Uncharted e The Artful Escape!

È tempo dell'inizio di una nuova settimana videoludica, pronta a portare con sé un'interessante selezione di produzioni, tra le quali spicca senza dubbio l'attesissimo Leggende Pokémon: Arceus.

Il nuovo inizio promesso da Leggende Pokémon: Arceus raggiungerà neofiti e PokéFan a partire dal prossimo venerdì 28 gennaio, ovviamente in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch. In attesa di potersi avventurare per la regione di Hisui, il pubblico potrà approfittare del debutto sulla console ibrida e su PS5 dell'ottima creazione firmata Beethoven & Dinosaurs. Premiata nella nostra recensione di The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti, questa gemma Indie esordisce infatti su nuovi hardware il prossimo martedì 25 gennaio. Ricordiamo inoltre l'arrivo di Uncharted: L'eredità dei Ladri Collection su PS5 e PC.



Per una panoramica completa delle uscite dei prossimi giorni, ecco il calendario dei giochi in arrivo questa settimana su PC e console:

Lunedì 24 gennaio

Hidden Deep | PC

The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC

Martedì 25 gennaio

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti | PS5, Nintendo Switch

| PS5, Nintendo Switch Mortal Online 2 | PC

Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC

Mercoledì 26 gennaio

Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Summertime Madness | Xbox One

Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC

PopSlinger | Nintendo Switch

Froggy Crossing | Nintendo Switch

Giovedì 27 gennaio

Vagnate | Switch

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Circuit Superstars | PS4

Wanderer | PS4, PC

COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Gomoku Let’s Go | Nintendo Switch

Unforeseen Incidents | Nintendo Switch

Concordia: Digital Edition | Nintendo Switch

Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games | Nintendo Switch

Serin Fate | Nintendo Switch

Pandemic Shooter | Nintendo Switch

Magi Trials | Nintendo Switch

Crush Crush | Nintendo Switch

Hidden Paws | Nintendo Switch

Deflector | PC

Venerdì 28 gennaio

Vagante | Xbox One

Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Uncharted: L'Eredità dei Ladri Collection | PS5

| PS5 Leggende Pokémon: Arceus | Nintendo Switch

| Nintendo Switch Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X|S

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Nintendo Switch

Don’t Be Afraid | Nintendo Switch

Circus Pocus | Nintendo Switch

Re: Turn 2 - Runaway | Nintendo Switch

Peace, Death! 2 | Nintendo Switch

Rogue Tower | PC

Sabato 29 gennaio

Calturin | Xbox One

Magic Pen Color Book | Nintendo Switch

Broken Blades | Nintendo Switch

Quali giochi proverete questa settimana?