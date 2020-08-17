Nuovi giochi della settimana: da Microsoft Flight Simulator a Mortal Shell e Battletoads!
Inizia una nuova settimana videoludica, che porta con sé un'interessante selezione di nuove uscite, pronte ad approdare nei cataloghi di PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.
I prossimi sette giorni offrono notevole varietà in tema di novità videoludiche. Tra i nuovi ingressi in catalogo non possiamo non citare l'atteso Microsoft Flight Simulator, ambiziosa produzione firmata dagli sviluppatori di Asobo. Ormai in dirittura di arrivo anche il coloratissimo Battletoads, per sfide all'insegna di rospi mutanti, mentre si appresta al debutto anche il souls-like Mortal Shell. Di seguito, potete visionare tutte le nuove uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 17 Agosto
- Cecconoid | Switch
- Gangster Empire: Vendetta | PC
- 100 Vacas | PC
- Epic Battles of History | PC
Martedì 18 Agosto
- Rogue Legacy 2 | PC
- Manifold Garden | Xbox One
- Even the Ocean | PS4
- Death end re;Quest 2 | PC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One
- Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC
- Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- My Universe-My Baby | Switch
- Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC
- Fishhead Blueprint | PC
Mercoledì 19 Agosto
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Xbox One
- Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One
- Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch
- Destropolis | PC
- Pendelum | PC
- Missing Time | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC
- Flying Slime | PC
Giovedì 20 Agosto
- Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ogre Tale | PC
- Battletoads | Xbox One, PC
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac
- Retro Tanks | Switch
- Phoenotopia | Switch
- Bunny Adventure | Switch
- Chinese Parents | Switch
- Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
- Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch
- Kwaidan - Azuma Manor Story | Switch
- Ellipsis | Switch
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC
- SuperNatural Duels | PC
- Endless Escape | PC
Venerdì 21 Agosto
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One
- New Super Lucky’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One
- Party Panic | Xbox One
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch
- Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Switch
- Paratopic | Switch
- One Line Coloring | Switch
- Indygo | Switch
- 4x4 Dirt Track | Switch
- Aokana - Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch
- The Dreamcatcher | PC
- Alien Cat 7 | PC
- Casus | PC
- Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC
- Shell Corp | PC
- Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC
- Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC
Sabato 22 Agosto
- Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch
- Space Monster | PC
Domenica 23 Agosto
- Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Videogiochi: superati i 3 miliardi di appassionati in tutto il mondo
- Da Hyper Scape a Troy Total War Saga: giochi della settimana su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch
- Videogiochi in Cina: controllo documenti e verifica dell'identità obbligatori per giocare
- Horizon, Fall Guys e molto altro: i giochi PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch della settimana
- I migliori giochi del 2020? Ecco la lista stilata dal TIME!
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 43 commentiPS5: le voci sulla cattiva gestione del 4K sono solo una bufala
- 55 commentiThe Last of Us Parte 2 infrange altri record: terzo miglior gioco Sony nella storia USA
- 19 commentiNieR Reincarnation: il nuovo gioco della serie di Yoko Taro
- 59 commentiHalo Infinite X Monster: la promozione potrebbe aver svelato il prezzo di Xbox Series X?
- 55 commentiPS5 e Series X: la finestra di lancio è stata svelata dal bundle di Fortnite con Joker?
- 21 commentiGhost of Tsushima, Sony lancia una gara per i dipendenti: premio speciale al Platino!
- 14 commentiMarvel's Avengers, sorpresa: c'è anche Spider-Man sulla cover PS4!
- 9 commentiHyperScape Recensione: la rivoluzione dei battle royale secondo Ubisoft
- 3 commentiDestiny 2: dopo 20 anni in Bungie, uno sviluppatore riceve in regalo una vera Arma Esotica
- 14 commentiMiles Morales PS5 vs Spider-Man PS4: le differenze tra i due giochi!