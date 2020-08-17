Nuovi giochi della settimana: da Microsoft Flight Simulator a Mortal Shell e Battletoads!

Inizia una nuova settimana videoludica, che porta con sé un'interessante selezione di nuove uscite, pronte ad approdare nei cataloghi di PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.

I prossimi sette giorni offrono notevole varietà in tema di novità videoludiche. Tra i nuovi ingressi in catalogo non possiamo non citare l'atteso Microsoft Flight Simulator, ambiziosa produzione firmata dagli sviluppatori di Asobo. Ormai in dirittura di arrivo anche il coloratissimo Battletoads, per sfide all'insegna di rospi mutanti, mentre si appresta al debutto anche il souls-like Mortal Shell. Di seguito, potete visionare tutte le nuove uscite della settimana:



Lunedì 17 Agosto

Cecconoid | Switch

Gangster Empire: Vendetta | PC

100 Vacas | PC

Epic Battles of History | PC

Martedì 18 Agosto

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC

Manifold Garden | Xbox One

Even the Ocean | PS4

Death end re;Quest 2 | PC

Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One

Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC

Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC

My Universe-My Baby | Switch

Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC

Fishhead Blueprint | PC

Mercoledì 19 Agosto

She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Xbox One

Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One

Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch

Destropolis | PC

Pendelum | PC

Missing Time | PC, Mac

Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC

Flying Slime | PC

Giovedì 20 Agosto

Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ogre Tale | PC

Battletoads | Xbox One, PC

Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac

Retro Tanks | Switch

Phoenotopia | Switch

Bunny Adventure | Switch

Chinese Parents | Switch

Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch

Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch

Kwaidan - Azuma Manor Story | Switch

Ellipsis | Switch

Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC

Eternal Hope | PC

Half-Fly3 | PC

Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC

SuperNatural Duels | PC

Endless Escape | PC

Venerdì 21 Agosto

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One

New Super Lucky’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One

Party Panic | Xbox One

The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch

Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One

Even The Ocean | Switch

Paratopic | Switch

One Line Coloring | Switch

Indygo | Switch

4x4 Dirt Track | Switch

Aokana - Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch

The Dreamcatcher | PC

Alien Cat 7 | PC

Casus | PC

Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC

Shell Corp | PC

Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC

Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC

Sabato 22 Agosto

Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch

Space Monster | PC

Domenica 23 Agosto

Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC