Nuovi giochi della settimana, trionfa la varietà: da Moss Book 2 a Weird West e Coromon
Si apre una nuova settimana videoludica, pronta a portare gli appassionati in un'incredibile varietà di mondi differenti, tra scenari post-apocalittici e delicati libri di fiabe.
Nei prossimi sette giorni, debutteranno infatti l'inquietante declinazione fantasy del mito della Frontiera americana, con il promettente Weird West di Raphael Colantonio. Spazio anche alle avventure fiabesche, con il ritorno di Quill in Moss: Book II su PlayStation VR, mentre i giocatori PC potranno calarsi negli USA post-apocalittici di Death Stranding: Director's Cut. Presenti all'appello anche i mostriciattoli di Coromon e l'universo medievale di Crusader Kings III, in arrivo sulle nuove console Sony e Microsoft.
Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei nuovi videogiochi della settimana:
Lunedì 28 marzo
- Game Dev Story | PC
- Dungeon Village | PC
- CROWZ | PC
Martedì 29 marzo
- Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Crystar | Nintendo Switch
- Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- In Nightmare | PS5, PS4
- Pure Crosswords | Nintendo Switch
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4
- Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- WRC 10 The Official Game | Nintendo Switch
- Abermore | PC
- Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac
- TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac
- Jitsu Squad | PC
- Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac
Mercoledì 30 marzo
- Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC
- Escape First | PS4
- Richy’s Nightmare | Nintendo Switch
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Take Off - The Flight Simulator | Nintendo Switch
- G-Darius HD | PC
- Stardom 3 | PC
Giovedì 31 marzo
- Broken Pipe | Nintendo Switch
- Coromon | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Cosmonious High | PC
- COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Cricket 22 | Nintendo Switch
- FixFox | PC
- Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Marble Maid | Nintendo Switch
- Moss: Book II | PS4
- Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One
- Red Wings: American Aces | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Starship Troopers - Terran Command | PC
- Tropico 6 - Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Whisper Trip | Xbox One
- Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC
Venerdì 1 aprile
- Dieselpunk Wars | Nintendo Switch
- Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Rotund Rebound | PC
- Super Cyborg | Xbox One
- tERRORbane | Nintendo Switch, PC
- Wizard Mike | Nintendo Switch
Sabato 2 aprile
- Aaron - The Little Detective | Nintendo Switch
- Chubby Cat | Nintendo Switch
- Super Clown: Lost Diamonds | Nintendo Switch
Quali nuove avventure proverete nel corso della settimana?
