Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Stubbs The Zombie e Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista delle uscite non è particolarmente numerosa, non mancano però titoli da tenere d'occhio.

Iniziamo segnalando l'aggiornamento next-gen di Marvel's Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S oltre al debutto di Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, riedizione di un gioco uscito nel lontano 2005.

Lunedì 15 marzo

Cartoon Magic World | PC

The Help Desk | PC

One Shot | PC

Martedì 16 marzo

Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X

R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | Switch

Ecosystem | PC

Star Dynasties | PC

Mercoledì 17 marzo

Beach Buggy Racing 2 Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Adios | Xbox One, PC

In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Signs of the Sojourner | PS4

Dungeon Defenders Awakened | Xbox One

Under Depths of Fear | Switch

Giovedì 18 marzo

Marvel's Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X

Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dogworld | PC

Chess Knights Viking Lands | Xbox One

QV | PC

Darq Complete Edition | Switch

Signs of the Sojourner | Switch

Endzone A World Apart | PC

Explosionade DX | Xbox One

Synergia | Switch

Magic Twins | Switch

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch

Gun Skaters | Switch

Unblock Brick | Switch

Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch

Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch

Neurodeck Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac

Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC

Mr. Prepper | PC

Venerdì 19 marzo

Can't Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One

Root Film | Switch

Sumatra Fate of Yandi | Switch

Cargo Crew Driver | Switch

Questa settimana escono anche Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborville e Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning per Nintendo Switch... avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti.