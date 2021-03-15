1 Speciale VG E se gli arcade tornassero mainstream?
Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Stubbs The Zombie e Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista delle uscite non è particolarmente numerosa, non mancano però titoli da tenere d'occhio.
Iniziamo segnalando l'aggiornamento next-gen di Marvel's Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S oltre al debutto di Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, riedizione di un gioco uscito nel lontano 2005.
Lunedì 15 marzo
- Cartoon Magic World | PC
- The Help Desk | PC
- One Shot | PC
Martedì 16 marzo
- Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | Switch
- Ecosystem | PC
- Star Dynasties | PC
Mercoledì 17 marzo
- Beach Buggy Racing 2 Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Adios | Xbox One, PC
- In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Signs of the Sojourner | PS4
- Dungeon Defenders Awakened | Xbox One
- Under Depths of Fear | Switch
Giovedì 18 marzo
- Marvel's Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dogworld | PC
- Chess Knights Viking Lands | Xbox One
- QV | PC
- Darq Complete Edition | Switch
- Signs of the Sojourner | Switch
- Endzone A World Apart | PC
- Explosionade DX | Xbox One
- Synergia | Switch
- Magic Twins | Switch
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch
- Gun Skaters | Switch
- Unblock Brick | Switch
- Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch
- Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch
- Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch
- Neurodeck Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac
- Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC
- Mr. Prepper | PC
Venerdì 19 marzo
- Can't Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One
- Root Film | Switch
- Sumatra Fate of Yandi | Switch
- Cargo Crew Driver | Switch
Questa settimana escono anche Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborville e Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning per Nintendo Switch... avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti.
