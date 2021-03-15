Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano Stubbs The Zombie e Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista delle uscite non è particolarmente numerosa, non mancano però titoli da tenere d'occhio.

Iniziamo segnalando l'aggiornamento next-gen di Marvel's Avengers per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S oltre al debutto di Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, riedizione di un gioco uscito nel lontano 2005.

Lunedì 15 marzo

  • Cartoon Magic World | PC
  • The Help Desk | PC
  • One Shot | PC

Martedì 16 marzo

  • Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X
  • R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC
  • Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | Switch
  • Ecosystem | PC
  • Star Dynasties | PC

Mercoledì 17 marzo

  • Beach Buggy Racing 2 Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Adios | Xbox One, PC
  • In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Signs of the Sojourner | PS4
  • Dungeon Defenders Awakened | Xbox One
  • Under Depths of Fear | Switch

Giovedì 18 marzo

  • Marvel's Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Dogworld | PC
  • Chess Knights Viking Lands | Xbox One
  • QV | PC
  • Darq Complete Edition | Switch
  • Signs of the Sojourner | Switch
  • Endzone A World Apart | PC
  • Explosionade DX | Xbox One
  • Synergia | Switch
  • Magic Twins | Switch
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch
  • Gun Skaters | Switch
  • Unblock Brick | Switch
  • Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch
  • Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch
  • Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch
  • Neurodeck Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac
  • Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC
  • Mr. Prepper | PC

Venerdì 19 marzo

  • Can't Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One
  • Root Film | Switch
  • Sumatra Fate of Yandi | Switch
  • Cargo Crew Driver | Switch

Questa settimana escono anche Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborville e Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning per Nintendo Switch... avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti.

