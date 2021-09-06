Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi in uscita: Artful Escape, F.I.S.T., NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, Lost in Random

La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite, da Tales of Arise a NBA 2K22 passando per Lost in Random, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt e Sonic Colors Ultimate, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in arrivo anche se la lista è ben più nutrita.

Non possiamo infatti non citare Life is Strange True Colors, Ultra Age, F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch e il Battle Royale Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, ecco la lista completa delle novità:

Lunedì 6 settembre

  • Enchanted Path | Switch
  • Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Martedì 7 settembre

  • Dream Cycle | PC
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt | PC
  • Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One
  • Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 8 settembre

  • Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Giovedì 9 settembre

  • Hindsight 20/20 Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • BloodRayne Betrayal Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ultra Age | PS4, Switch
  • Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Touryst | PS5, PS4
  • Espgaluda II | Switch

Venerdì 10 settembre

  • Life is Strange True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One
  • NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe
  • WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch
  • The Rewinder | PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.

