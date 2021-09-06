7 Speciale Cinema Matrix 4 Resurrezione: cosa sappiamo del quarto capitolo?
Nuovi giochi in uscita: Artful Escape, F.I.S.T., NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, Lost in Random
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite, da Tales of Arise a NBA 2K22 passando per Lost in Random, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt e Sonic Colors Ultimate, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in arrivo anche se la lista è ben più nutrita.
Non possiamo infatti non citare Life is Strange True Colors, Ultra Age, F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch e il Battle Royale Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, ecco la lista completa delle novità:
Lunedì 6 settembre
- Enchanted Path | Switch
- Red Square Escape 2 | Switch
Martedì 7 settembre
- Dream Cycle | PC
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4
- Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt | PC
- Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One
- Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Mercoledì 8 settembre
- Struggling | PS4, Xbox One
Giovedì 9 settembre
- Hindsight 20/20 Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- BloodRayne Betrayal Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ultra Age | PS4, Switch
- Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Touryst | PS5, PS4
- Espgaluda II | Switch
Venerdì 10 settembre
- Life is Strange True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One
- NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe
- WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch
- The Rewinder | PC
Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.
