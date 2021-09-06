Nuovi giochi in uscita: Artful Escape, F.I.S.T., NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, Lost in Random

La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite, da Tales of Arise a NBA 2K22 passando per Lost in Random, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt e Sonic Colors Ultimate, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in arrivo anche se la lista è ben più nutrita.

Non possiamo infatti non citare Life is Strange True Colors, Ultra Age, F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch e il Battle Royale Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, ecco la lista completa delle novità:

Lunedì 6 settembre

Enchanted Path | Switch

Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Martedì 7 settembre

Dream Cycle | PC

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt | PC

Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One

Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 8 settembre

Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Giovedì 9 settembre

Hindsight 20/20 Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

BloodRayne Betrayal Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ultra Age | PS4, Switch

Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Touryst | PS5, PS4

Espgaluda II | Switch

Venerdì 10 settembre

Life is Strange True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One

NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe

WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch

The Rewinder | PC

