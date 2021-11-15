Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi giochi in uscita: Pokemon Diamante e Perla Remake, Battlefield e Sherlock Holmes

Siamo entrati nel vivo della Holiday Season e i grandi publisher si apprestano a lanciare gli ultimi grandi giochi della stagione natalizia, questa settimana sono in arrivo due nuovi blockbuster e tanti titoli di spessore pronti a catalizzare l'attenzione del pubblico.

Grandi protagonisti della settimana sono ovviamente i remake di Pokemon Diamante e Perla, Battlefield 2042 e Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, inoltre Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection si appresta a debuttare su Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 15 novembre

  • Car Detailing Simulator Prolouge| PC
  • Moncage | PC

Martedì 16 novembre

  • Out of Line | Xbox One
  • Grow Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Smurfs Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Stand Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Marsupilami Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch
  • Hextech Mayhem A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC
  • Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch
  • Them Bombs | Xbox One
  • The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch
  • Root | Switch
  • Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch
  • Tavern Master | PC, Mac
  • Country Balls Heroes | PC
  • Combat Mission Cold War | PC

Mercoledì 17 novembre

  • Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Tamarin | Xbox One
  • Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC
  • Mastho is Together | Switch
  • Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
  • Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac

Giovedì 18 novembre

  • BloodRayne ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • BloodRayne ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Space Moth Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Undungeon | Xbox One, PC
  • Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One
  • Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Kosmonavtes Academy Escape | Switch
  • NinNinDays2 | Switch
  • Romeow In The Cracked World | Switch
  • Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch
  • NICH | Switch
  • Ice Station Z | Switch
  • Unsafe | PC
  • Alien Marauder | PC
  • Myth of Empires | PC
  • Wrought Flesh | PC
  • Pronty Fishy Adventure | PC

Venerdì 19 novembre

  • Pokemon Diamante Lucente | Switch
  • Pokemon Perla Splendente | Switch
  • NERF Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Whiskey Mafia Leo’s Family | Switch
  • Despotism 3K | Xbox One
  • City Traffic Driver | Switch
  • Sports & Wild Pinball | Switch
  • 20 Ladies | Switch
  • RazerWire Nanowars | Switch
  • Exertus Redux | Switch
  • NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | Switch
  • Toy Tinker Simulator | PC

Le uscite della settimana si completano poi con NERF Legends, Marsupilami Hoobadventure e NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in arrivo.

