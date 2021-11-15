Nuovi giochi in uscita: Pokemon Diamante e Perla Remake, Battlefield e Sherlock Holmes
Davide Leoni
Siamo entrati nel vivo della Holiday Season e i grandi publisher si apprestano a lanciare gli ultimi grandi giochi della stagione natalizia, questa settimana sono in arrivo due nuovi blockbuster e tanti titoli di spessore pronti a catalizzare l'attenzione del pubblico.
Grandi protagonisti della settimana sono ovviamente i remake di Pokemon Diamante e Perla, Battlefield 2042 e Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, inoltre Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection si appresta a debuttare su Nintendo Switch.
Lunedì 15 novembre
- Car Detailing Simulator Prolouge| PC
- Moncage | PC
Martedì 16 novembre
- Out of Line | Xbox One
- Grow Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Smurfs Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Stand Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Marsupilami Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch
- Hextech Mayhem A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch
- Them Bombs | Xbox One
- The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch
- Root | Switch
- Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch
- Tavern Master | PC, Mac
- Country Balls Heroes | PC
- Combat Mission Cold War | PC
Mercoledì 17 novembre
- Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tamarin | Xbox One
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC
- Mastho is Together | Switch
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
- Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac
Giovedì 18 novembre
- BloodRayne ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- BloodRayne ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Space Moth Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Undungeon | Xbox One, PC
- Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One
- Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Kosmonavtes Academy Escape | Switch
- NinNinDays2 | Switch
- Romeow In The Cracked World | Switch
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch
- NICH | Switch
- Ice Station Z | Switch
- Unsafe | PC
- Alien Marauder | PC
- Myth of Empires | PC
- Wrought Flesh | PC
- Pronty Fishy Adventure | PC
Venerdì 19 novembre
- Pokemon Diamante Lucente | Switch
- Pokemon Perla Splendente | Switch
- NERF Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Whiskey Mafia Leo’s Family | Switch
- Despotism 3K | Xbox One
- City Traffic Driver | Switch
- Sports & Wild Pinball | Switch
- 20 Ladies | Switch
- RazerWire Nanowars | Switch
- Exertus Redux | Switch
- NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | Switch
- Toy Tinker Simulator | PC
Le uscite della settimana si completano poi con NERF Legends, Marsupilami Hoobadventure e NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in arrivo.
Pokemon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 19/11/2021
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: ICLA
- Publisher: Nintendo
Quanto attendi: Pokemon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente
Hype totali: 67
