Nuovi sconti sui migliori giochi per Xbox, prezzi ridotti fino al 90%

Come ogni settimana tornano i Deals with Gold, le offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno acquistare giochi per le console Xbox a prezzi scontati fino al 90%.

Qualche nome? Back 4 Blood, Gears Tactics, Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition, All-Star Fruit Racing, Far Cry 6, FrostPunk, Mad Max, Madden NFL 23 e Little Nightmares 2.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

9th Dawn III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Aery – Calm Mind 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Open World Sale

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Open World Sale

Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Super Saver Sale

Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

AlphaLink Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Super Saver Sale

Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Amnesia: Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Open World Sale

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Awesomenauts Assemble! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass Add-On 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror Add-On 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Banner of the Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 67% Open World Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Open World Sale

Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Super Saver Sale

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Besiege Console (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale

Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale

Black Desert: Traveler Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Open World Sale

Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Blair Witch Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Super Saver Sale

Bloody Zombies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Boomerang Fu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Dolmen Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Donut County Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale

Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Dreamscaper Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale

Dwarrows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Open World Sale

Dyna Bomb Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Eagle Island Twist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Effie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

Eldest Souls Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Element Space Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

EleMetals Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Embr Xbox Game Pass 65% DWG*

Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Everspace Xbox Play Anywhere 85% Super Saver Sale

Evil Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Faeria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Open World Sale

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Farm for your Life Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale

FightNJokes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Frostpunk: Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Furi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Galaxy Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Gears 5: Hivebusters Add-On 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in sconto solamente per gli abbonati Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Tutte le offerte sono ora attive e termineranno il 12 settembre.