Nuovi sconti Xbox Store: le offerte settimanali sui giochi Xbox Series X e One
In attesa dell'arrivo di Octopath Traveler II nel catalogo Xbox Game Pass, è tempo di dare il benvenuto ai tantissimi nuovi sconti settimanali di Xbox Store,
Per i prossimi giorni, gli utenti verdecrociati possono infatti approfittare di diverse promozioni, dedicate in particolare al genere degli FPS e alle produzioni Warner Bros, ma non solo. Tra le occasioni di risparmio più interessanti possiamo citare Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, The Outer Worlds, Atomic Heart e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In vista del periodo di Halloween, segnaliamo anche l'offerta dedicata a Vampyr, mentre ricordiamo il recente rinvio di Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei videogiochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One al momento in promozione nello store digitale di casa Microsoft.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 65% FPS Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 70% FPS Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% FPS Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 60% FPS Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
- 41 Hours Smart Delivery 40% FPS Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% FPS Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% FPS Sale
- Cions of Vega Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Construction Simulator Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
- Evil West Smart Delivery 45% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% FPS Sale
- LEAP Smart Delivery 60% FPS Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Smart Delivery 67% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Lucid Cycle Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- LUNARK Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Maneater Apex Edition Smart Delivery 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
- OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Outbreak Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Smart Delivery 25% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Riders Republic Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
- Skautfold: Usurper Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% FPS Sale
- Tricky Thief Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- United Assault – Normandy ’44 Smart Delivery 50% FPS Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85% FPS Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% FPS Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Beacon Pines Xbox Game Pass 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Dordogne Xbox Game Pass 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 85% Spotlight Sale
- Prodeus Xbox Game Pass 30% FPS Sale
- Scorn Xbox Game Pass 60% FPS Sale
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Xbox Game Pass 40% FPS Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 35% FPS Sale
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
- 60 Parsecs! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Aery – Calm Mind 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Battlefield 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% FPS Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% FPS Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Heaven Dust Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Metro Exodus – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% FPS Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% FPS Sale
- Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Techno Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% FPS Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- #SinucaAttack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% FPS Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% FPS Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% FPS Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Broken Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% FPS Sale
- Broken Universe – Tower Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Bus Simulator 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Chivalry 2 King’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Evertried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% FPS Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Hard Reset Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% FPS Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Inspector Waffles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Iro Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Meet Your Maker: Sector 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Nuclear Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
- Razerwire: Nanowars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- She Wants Me Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Smart Moves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Smelter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
- SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Space Raiders in Space Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
- The end is nahual: If I may say so Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% FPS Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% FPS Sale
- Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Tower Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
- United Assault – Battle of the Bulge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% FPS Sale
- Void Gore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% FPS Sale
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Chess Gambit Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
- Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition Xbox Series X|S 35% FPS Sale
- Blacktail Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
- EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% FPS Sale
Le nuove promozioni resteranno valide sino a lunedì 2 ottobre.
