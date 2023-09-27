Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi sconti Xbox Store: le offerte settimanali sui giochi Xbox Series X e One

In attesa dell'arrivo di Octopath Traveler II nel catalogo Xbox Game Pass, è tempo di dare il benvenuto ai tantissimi nuovi sconti settimanali di Xbox Store,

Per i prossimi giorni, gli utenti verdecrociati possono infatti approfittare di diverse promozioni, dedicate in particolare al genere degli FPS e alle produzioni Warner Bros, ma non solo. Tra le occasioni di risparmio più interessanti possiamo citare Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, The Outer Worlds, Atomic Heart e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In vista del periodo di Halloween, segnaliamo anche l'offerta dedicata a Vampyr, mentre ricordiamo il recente rinvio di Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei videogiochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One al momento in promozione nello store digitale di casa Microsoft.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 65% FPS Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 70% FPS Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% FPS Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 60% FPS Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
  • 41 Hours Smart Delivery 40% FPS Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% FPS Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% FPS Sale
  • Cions of Vega Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Construction Simulator Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Evil West Smart Delivery 45% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% FPS Sale
  • LEAP Smart Delivery 60% FPS Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Smart Delivery 67% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Lucid Cycle Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • LUNARK Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Maneater Apex Edition Smart Delivery 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Outbreak Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Smart Delivery 25% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Riders Republic Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Skautfold: Usurper Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% FPS Sale
  • Tricky Thief Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • United Assault – Normandy ’44 Smart Delivery 50% FPS Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85% FPS Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% FPS Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Beacon Pines Xbox Game Pass 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Dordogne Xbox Game Pass 20% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 80% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Prodeus Xbox Game Pass 30% FPS Sale
  • Scorn Xbox Game Pass 60% FPS Sale
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Xbox Game Pass 40% FPS Sale
  • The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 35% FPS Sale
  • Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
  • F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
  • 60 Parsecs! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • 60 Seconds! Reatomized Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Aery – Calm Mind 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% FPS Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Heaven Dust Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Metro Exodus – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% FPS Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% FPS Sale
  • Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Techno Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% FPS Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% FPS Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% FPS Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • #SinucaAttack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% FPS Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% FPS Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% FPS Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Broken Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% FPS Sale
  • Broken Universe – Tower Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Bus Simulator 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Chivalry 2 King’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Evertried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Hard Reset Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% FPS Sale
  • Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Inspector Waffles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Iro Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Lost Artifacts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Meet Your Maker: Sector 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Nuclear Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% FPS Sale
  • Razerwire: Nanowars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • She Wants Me Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Smart Moves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Smelter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% FPS Sale
  • SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Space Raiders in Space Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% FPS Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • The end is nahual: If I may say so Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Time Of War, Arkano’90 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% FPS Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% FPS Sale
  • Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Tower Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • United Assault – Battle of the Bulge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% FPS Sale
  • Void Gore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • XIII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% FPS Sale
  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Chess Gambit Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition Xbox Series X|S 35% FPS Sale
  • Blacktail Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Xbox Sales & Specials
  • EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
  • EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% WB Games 100th Anniversary Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% FPS Sale

Le nuove promozioni resteranno valide sino a lunedì 2 ottobre.

