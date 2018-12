Nuovi screenshot per Kingdom Hearts 3 per Organizzazione XIII e Cip&Ciop

Sora, Donald and Goofy head to The Mysterious Tower, where Yen Sid awaits…



With King Mickey and Riku present, what information will he reveal to the #KingdomHearts III adventurers?

Having regained their humanity, Ienzo and Lea appear to have joined our heroes!



Ienzo dedicates himself to his research in Radiant Garden while helping Sora and his allies. Meanwhile, Lea now wields a Keyblade, and throws himself into daily training alongside Kairi.

Master Xehanort has formed the True Organization XIII, and appears to have tasked them with searching for the New Seven Hearts, and the Black Box.



Are you ready to take them on next month in #KingdomHearts III?

We found the adorable Stitch from Lilo & Stitch in #KingdomHearts III!



Sora's link attack with Stitch allows him to catch enemies in his lasers and strike them all down in one go!