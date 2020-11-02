Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano DiRT 5 e Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

La prima settimana di novembre porta con se l'arrivo di molti giochi, in attesa dell'esplosione di novità in arrivo la prossima settimana con il debutto di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S. Ma con cosa giocheremo nei prossimi sette giorni?

In particolare segnaliamo l'arrivo di DiRT 5 e Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, entrambi attesi per il 6 novembre, di seguito vi proponiamo la lista completa.

Lunedì 2 novembre

Kingdom of Force | PC

Up on the Rooftop | PC

System Control | PC

Election 2020 Battle for the Throne | PC

Floor 13 Deep State | PC

Lawyer Guy Defender of Justice | PC

The Wizard and the Slug | PC

Martedì 3 novembre

Faeria | PS4

Jurassic World Evolution | Switch

Bakugan Champions | Switch

Spellforce 3 Fallen God | PC

Hunting Simulator | Switch

Tauronos | Switch

Gunslugs | Switch

My Universe School Teacher | Switch

Roah | Switch

Mercoledì 4 novembre

Switch N Shoot | Xbox One

Autobahn Police Simulator | Xbox One

Car Trader Simulator | PC

Giovedì 5 novembre

YesterMorrow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Ponpu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Seven Knights Time Wanderer | Switch

Grey Skies A War of the Worlds Story | Xbox One, PC

Comanche | Xbox One

Knights and Bikes | Xbox One

Chicken Police | PC

Kosomokrats | PC

Mobius Front '83 | PC, Mac

The Bluecoats North and South | PC, Mac

Realpolitiks II | PC

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol 1 New World Days | Switch

Tens! | Switch

Iris and the Giant | Switch

Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles | Switch

My Little Dog Adventure | Switch

Cafe Enchante | Switch

My Riding Stables 2 A New Adventure | Switch

8-Bit Farm | Switch

What The Fork | Switch

Dragon Lapis | Switch

Venerdì 6 novembre

Dark Sauce | Xbox One

Speed 3 Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Crystal Ortha | Xbox One, PC

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dirt 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Lair of the Clockwork God | PS4

Dead Dungeon | Xbox One

Persephone | Xbox One

World of Solitaire | Switch

Descenders | Switch

Tropico 6 | Switch

Memoranda | Xbox One, Switch

Filmmaker Tycoon | PC

Dysmantle | PC

Time to Stop Time | PC

Trail Boss BMX | Switch

Red Rope Don’t Fall Behind | Switch

Chess Minimal | Switch

La settimana successiva debutteranno invece produzioni come Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Yakuza Like A Dragon e Assassin's Creed Valhalla.