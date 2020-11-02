Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano DiRT 5 e Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
La prima settimana di novembre porta con se l'arrivo di molti giochi, in attesa dell'esplosione di novità in arrivo la prossima settimana con il debutto di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S. Ma con cosa giocheremo nei prossimi sette giorni?
In particolare segnaliamo l'arrivo di DiRT 5 e Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, entrambi attesi per il 6 novembre, di seguito vi proponiamo la lista completa.
Lunedì 2 novembre
- Kingdom of Force | PC
- Up on the Rooftop | PC
- System Control | PC
- Election 2020 Battle for the Throne | PC
- Floor 13 Deep State | PC
- Lawyer Guy Defender of Justice | PC
- The Wizard and the Slug | PC
Martedì 3 novembre
- Faeria | PS4
- Jurassic World Evolution | Switch
- Bakugan Champions | Switch
- Spellforce 3 Fallen God | PC
- Hunting Simulator | Switch
- Tauronos | Switch
- Gunslugs | Switch
- My Universe School Teacher | Switch
- Roah | Switch
Mercoledì 4 novembre
- Switch N Shoot | Xbox One
- Autobahn Police Simulator | Xbox One
- Car Trader Simulator | PC
Giovedì 5 novembre
- YesterMorrow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ponpu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Seven Knights Time Wanderer | Switch
- Grey Skies A War of the Worlds Story | Xbox One, PC
- Comanche | Xbox One
- Knights and Bikes | Xbox One
- Chicken Police | PC
- Kosomokrats | PC
- Mobius Front '83 | PC, Mac
- The Bluecoats North and South | PC, Mac
- Realpolitiks II | PC
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol 1 New World Days | Switch
- Seven Knights Time Wanderer | Switch
- Tens! | Switch
- Iris and the Giant | Switch
- Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles | Switch
- My Little Dog Adventure | Switch
- Cafe Enchante | Switch
- My Riding Stables 2 A New Adventure | Switch
- 8-Bit Farm | Switch
- What The Fork | Switch
- Dragon Lapis | Switch
Venerdì 6 novembre
- Dark Sauce | Xbox One
- Speed 3 Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Crystal Ortha | Xbox One, PC
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dirt 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Lair of the Clockwork God | PS4
- Dead Dungeon | Xbox One
- Persephone | Xbox One
- World of Solitaire | Switch
- Descenders | Switch
- Tropico 6 | Switch
- Memoranda | Xbox One, Switch
- Filmmaker Tycoon | PC
- Dysmantle | PC
- Time to Stop Time | PC
- Trail Boss BMX | Switch
- Red Rope Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
- Chess Minimal | Switch
La settimana successiva debutteranno invece produzioni come Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Yakuza Like A Dragon e Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
