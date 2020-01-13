Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
La settimana appena iniziata segna di fatto la riapertura della stagione videoludica dopo la pausa per le festività natalizie. I primi grandi giochi del nuovo anno arriveranno proprio in questi giorni, iniziando da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in uscita il 17 gennaio.

Tra le altre novità AAA e AA della settimana citiamo Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX, Darwin Project, Above Earth, Seek Hearts, Grayland, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV e Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. Di seguito il calendario completo:

Lunedì 13 gennaio

  • Jump Gunners | Switch
  • Above Earth | PC, Mac
  • Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC

Martedì 14 gennaio

  • Atelier Ayesha The Alchemist Of Dusk DX| PS4, Switch, PC
  • Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Atelier Shallie Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC
  • Seek Hearts | PS4
  • Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One
  • Squidlit | Switch
  • Orangeblood | PC
  • Flat Heroes | PS4
  • Hardcore Mecha | PS4
  • Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch
  • Ephemeral Tale | PC
  • Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC
  • Bunny Park | PC
  • Top Fold | PC

Mercoledì 15 gennaio

  • Lightmatter | PC
  • Gravity Error | PS4
  • Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch
  • There Is No Tomorrow | PC
  • Basic Warfare | PC
  • Frostfod | PC
  • LastShot | PC
  • Grayland | PC
  • Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC
  • Spellsword Cards DungeonTop | PC

Giovedì 16 gennaio

  • SELF | PC, Mac
  • A Long Way Down | PC
  • Super Crush KO | Switch, PC
  • Regina & Mac | WiiU
  • Maitetsu Pure Station | PS4, Switch
  • Sorry, James | Switch
  • Stories Untold | Switch
  • The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
  • To The Moon | Switch
  • Jurassic Excite | Switch
  • Anime Studio | Switch
  • Dreamwalker Never Fall Asleep | Switch
  • Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch
  • Femida | PC, Mac
  • Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, Mac

Venerdì 17 gennaio

  • Far-Out | Xbox One
  • Dragon Ball Z Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
  • Hovership Havoc | Xbox One
  • Red Bow | Switch
  • So Many Me Extended Edition | Switch
  • Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch
  • Revenant March | PC, Mac
  • Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC
  • Lenna’s Inception | PC
  • Tower Of God One Wish | PC

Oltre ai titoli citati arriveranno poi anche alcuni titoli indie e produzioni minori come Red Bow, Adventure Pinball Bundle, Lenna's Inception, Tower of God One, Anime Studio e Jurassic Excite.

