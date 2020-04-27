Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Gears Tactics e Streets of Rage 4

Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Gears Tactics e Streets of Rage 4
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di uscita a livello quantitativo anche se non mancano interessanti sorprese in arrivo su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Iniziamo citando Gears Tactics, spin-off strategico della saga targata The Coalition, a fine mese (30 aprile) inoltre sarà disponibile per il download Streets of Rage 4, nuovo episodio che segna il ritorno della serie dopo 25 anni di assenza dagli schermi.

Lunedì 27 aprile

  • Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
  • AdaptaTank | PC
  • Derange | PC
  • Wasted World | PC
  • Shattered Hourglass | PC
  • Knock Harder | PC

Martedì 28 aprile

  • Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
  • Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sakura Wars | PS4
  • Gun Crazy | PS4
  • Gears Tactics | PC
  • Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One
  • Ninja Club | Switch
  • Doudy | PC
  • Winter War | PC, Mac
  • Unlanded | PC
  • Beyond The Underworld | PC
  • Wild Russia | PC
  • Mahou Arms | PC

Mercoledì 29 aprile

  • Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
  • Gun Crazy | Xbox One
  • Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shred! 2 | Xbox One
  • StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch
  • Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
  • Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac
  • CuYo | PC
  • Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
  • Gotcha | PC
  • Riposte! | PC
  • Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Giovedì 30 aprile

  • Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Knights | Switch
  • Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC
  • Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Strikers 1945 | PC
  • Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
  • Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
  • My Secret Pets! | Switch
  • War-Torn Dreams | Switch
  • Bubble | Switch
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
  • Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
  • Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • Mushroom Heroes | Switch
  • Code Romantic | PC
  • Cyber Battle 69 | PC
  • Family Mysteries 2 Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
  • Puzzle Pelago A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Venerdì 1 maggio

  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
  • Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
  • Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
  • Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
  • Gun Crazy | Switch
  • Fight The Horror | Xbox One
  • 911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Swapperoo | Switch
  • Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
  • YoloMouse | PC
  • SpinZap | PC
  • Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
  • Briefcase Inc. | PC
  • Battle Team | PC
  • Roller Riot | PC

Da segnalare anche l'uscita di SnowRunner, Telling Lies per console e una serie di produzioni indie per tutte le principali piattaforme. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
3
rubrica

PS4 e Xbox One: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita ad aprile 2020

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: la presentazione è vicina, Shinobi lo ribadisce
  2. Dino Crisis REbirth HD, la mod è disponibile per il download