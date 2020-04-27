Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Gears Tactics e Streets of Rage 4

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di uscita a livello quantitativo anche se non mancano interessanti sorprese in arrivo su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Iniziamo citando Gears Tactics, spin-off strategico della saga targata The Coalition, a fine mese (30 aprile) inoltre sarà disponibile per il download Streets of Rage 4, nuovo episodio che segna il ritorno della serie dopo 25 anni di assenza dagli schermi.

Lunedì 27 aprile

Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC

AdaptaTank | PC

Derange | PC

Wasted World | PC

Shattered Hourglass | PC

Knock Harder | PC

Martedì 28 aprile

Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One

Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sakura Wars | PS4

Gun Crazy | PS4

Gears Tactics | PC

Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One

Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One

Ninja Club | Switch

Doudy | PC

Winter War | PC, Mac

Unlanded | PC

Beyond The Underworld | PC

Wild Russia | PC

Mahou Arms | PC

Mercoledì 29 aprile

Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Gun Crazy | Xbox One

Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shred! 2 | Xbox One

StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch

Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One

Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac

CuYo | PC

Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac

Gotcha | PC

Riposte! | PC

Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Giovedì 30 aprile

Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Fairy Knights | Switch

Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Call of Duty Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC

Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Strikers 1945 | PC

Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch

Pocket Arcade Story | Switch

My Secret Pets! | Switch

War-Torn Dreams | Switch

Bubble | Switch

The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch

Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch

Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

Mushroom Heroes | Switch

Code Romantic | PC

Cyber Battle 69 | PC

Family Mysteries 2 Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac

Puzzle Pelago A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Venerdì 1 maggio

Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One

Chop Is Dish | Xbox One

Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One

Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC

Gun Crazy | Switch

Fight The Horror | Xbox One

911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch

Swapperoo | Switch

Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR

YoloMouse | PC

SpinZap | PC

Zombies Don’t Drive | PC

Briefcase Inc. | PC

Battle Team | PC

Roller Riot | PC

Da segnalare anche l'uscita di SnowRunner, Telling Lies per console e una serie di produzioni indie per tutte le principali piattaforme. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.