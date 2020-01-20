Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind e Temtem

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di nuove uscite, tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese come l'arrivo di Temtem (Pokemon Like per PC) e del primo DLC di Kingdom Hearts 3.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind sarà disponibile dal 23 gennaio su PlayStation 4 (dal 25 febbraio su Xbox One) mentre Temtem uscirà in Early Access il 21 gennaio. Per il resto spazio a una vasta produzione di giochi indie e porting come Oddworld Stranger's Wrath per Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 20 gennaio

  • CaveBugBoy | PC
  • DragonScales 3 Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC
  • 1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC
  • Find Me Horror Game | PC
  • Fight To The Last | PC

Martedì 21 gennaio

  • Temtem | PC
  • Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch
  • Lumini | PS4
  • Ember | Switch
  • Caveman Chuck | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC
  • Great Utopia | PC, Mac
  • Caveman The Game | PC
  • Super Kickers League | PC
  • Jumplord | PC

Mercoledì 22 gennaio

  • Lumini | PS4
  • Football Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita
  • Wat Theatre Blood Of Winter | PS4
  • Alien Shooter 2 The Legend | PC
  • Game Of Puzzles Space | PC
  • LooK INside | PC
  • Inglorious Pirate | PC
  • Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac

Giovedì 23 gennaio

  • SEGA Ages Shinobi | Switch
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4
  • EarthNight | PS4
  • Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Utawarerumono Mask Of Truth | PC
  • Utawarerumono Mask Of Deception | PC
  • Oddworld Stranger's Wrath | Switch
  • Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch
  • Warhammer 40K Space Wolf | Switch
  • Dreamball | Xbox One
  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners | PC
  • Sleep Attack | Switch
  • Sinless | Switch
  • 198X | Switch
  • Escape From Chernobyl | Switch
  • Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch
  • PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch
  • Jewel Wars | Switch
  • Asemblance | Switch
  • OmoTomO | Switch
  • SpeedRunners | Switch
  • Classic Snake Adventures | Switch
  • Grimm 1865 | PC
  • Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC
  • TaniNani | PC
  • The Yellow King | PC

Venerdì 24 gennaio

  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
  • Lumini | Switch
  • Orn The Tiny Forest | Switch
  • FoxyLand 2 | Switch
  • Worlds Of Magic Planar Conquest | Switch
  • Dominance | PC
  • Ghost In The Barn House | PC
  • Praetorians HD Remaster | PC
  • Retro Tanks | PC, Mac

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo su PC di Commandos 2 HD e Praetorians HD, questi due grandi classici tornano in versione rimasterizzata con un comparto tecnico migliorato e pieno supporto per i moderni sistemi operativi. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?

Novità videogiochi: tutte le uscite di gennaio 2020 su PS4 e Xbox One

