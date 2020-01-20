Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind e Temtem

La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di nuove uscite, tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese come l'arrivo di Temtem (Pokemon Like per PC) e del primo DLC di Kingdom Hearts 3.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind sarà disponibile dal 23 gennaio su PlayStation 4 (dal 25 febbraio su Xbox One) mentre Temtem uscirà in Early Access il 21 gennaio. Per il resto spazio a una vasta produzione di giochi indie e porting come Oddworld Stranger's Wrath per Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 20 gennaio

CaveBugBoy | PC

DragonScales 3 Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC

1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC

Find Me Horror Game | PC

Fight To The Last | PC

Martedì 21 gennaio

Temtem | PC

Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch

Lumini | PS4

Ember | Switch

Caveman Chuck | Switch

DEEEER Simulator Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC

Great Utopia | PC, Mac

Caveman The Game | PC

Super Kickers League | PC

Jumplord | PC

Mercoledì 22 gennaio

Lumini | PS4

Football Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita

Wat Theatre Blood Of Winter | PS4

Alien Shooter 2 The Legend | PC

Game Of Puzzles Space | PC

LooK INside | PC

Inglorious Pirate | PC

Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac

Giovedì 23 gennaio

SEGA Ages Shinobi | Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4

EarthNight | PS4

Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Utawarerumono Mask Of Truth | PC

Utawarerumono Mask Of Deception | PC

Oddworld Stranger's Wrath | Switch

Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC

SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch

Warhammer 40K Space Wolf | Switch

Dreamball | Xbox One

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners | PC

Sleep Attack | Switch

Sinless | Switch

198X | Switch

Escape From Chernobyl | Switch

Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch

Jewel Wars | Switch

Asemblance | Switch

OmoTomO | Switch

SpeedRunners | Switch

Classic Snake Adventures | Switch

Grimm 1865 | PC

Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC

TaniNani | PC

The Yellow King | PC

Venerdì 24 gennaio

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC

Lumini | Switch

Orn The Tiny Forest | Switch

FoxyLand 2 | Switch

Worlds Of Magic Planar Conquest | Switch

Dominance | PC

Ghost In The Barn House | PC

Praetorians HD Remaster | PC

Retro Tanks | PC, Mac

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo su PC di Commandos 2 HD e Praetorians HD, questi due grandi classici tornano in versione rimasterizzata con un comparto tecnico migliorato e pieno supporto per i moderni sistemi operativi. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?