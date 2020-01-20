Nuovi videogiochi: arrivano Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind e Temtem
La settimana appena iniziata non è particolarmente ricca di nuove uscite, tuttavia non mancano alcune sorprese come l'arrivo di Temtem (Pokemon Like per PC) e del primo DLC di Kingdom Hearts 3.
Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind sarà disponibile dal 23 gennaio su PlayStation 4 (dal 25 febbraio su Xbox One) mentre Temtem uscirà in Early Access il 21 gennaio. Per il resto spazio a una vasta produzione di giochi indie e porting come Oddworld Stranger's Wrath per Nintendo Switch.
Lunedì 20 gennaio
- CaveBugBoy | PC
- DragonScales 3 Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC
- 1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC
- Find Me Horror Game | PC
- Fight To The Last | PC
Martedì 21 gennaio
- Temtem | PC
- Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch
- Lumini | PS4
- Ember | Switch
- Caveman Chuck | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC
- Great Utopia | PC, Mac
- Caveman The Game | PC
- Super Kickers League | PC
- Jumplord | PC
Mercoledì 22 gennaio
- Lumini | PS4
- Football Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita
- Wat Theatre Blood Of Winter | PS4
- Alien Shooter 2 The Legend | PC
- Game Of Puzzles Space | PC
- LooK INside | PC
- Inglorious Pirate | PC
- Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac
Giovedì 23 gennaio
- SEGA Ages Shinobi | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4
- EarthNight | PS4
- Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Utawarerumono Mask Of Truth | PC
- Utawarerumono Mask Of Deception | PC
- Oddworld Stranger's Wrath | Switch
- Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC
- SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch
- Warhammer 40K Space Wolf | Switch
- Dreamball | Xbox One
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners | PC
- Sleep Attack | Switch
- Sinless | Switch
- 198X | Switch
- Escape From Chernobyl | Switch
- Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch
- Jewel Wars | Switch
- Asemblance | Switch
- OmoTomO | Switch
- SpeedRunners | Switch
- Classic Snake Adventures | Switch
- Grimm 1865 | PC
- Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC
- TaniNani | PC
- The Yellow King | PC
Venerdì 24 gennaio
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
- Lumini | Switch
- Orn The Tiny Forest | Switch
- FoxyLand 2 | Switch
- Worlds Of Magic Planar Conquest | Switch
- Dominance | PC
- Ghost In The Barn House | PC
- Praetorians HD Remaster | PC
- Retro Tanks | PC, Mac
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo su PC di Commandos 2 HD e Praetorians HD, questi due grandi classici tornano in versione rimasterizzata con un comparto tecnico migliorato e pieno supporto per i moderni sistemi operativi. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?
