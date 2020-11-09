Nuovi videogiochi: l'invasione della next-gen inizia questa settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Next-gen atto uno... ci siamo! Inizia questa settimana l'invasione della nuova generazione, con l'arrivo dei primi giochi per Xbox Series X/S ai quali faranno seguito la prossima settimana i giochi per PlayStation 5.
Tantissime le uscite dei prossimi sette giorni, da Destiny 2 Oltre a Luce a Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, passando per DiRT 5 e Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Martedì 10 novembre
- XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tetris Effect Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X
- Liftoff Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One
- Yakuza Like A Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Enlisted | Xbox Series X
- Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- No Man's Sky | Xbox Series X
- Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X
- Bright Memory | Xbox Series X
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Observer System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC
- Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC
- Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X
- DiRT 5 | Xbox Series X
- NBA 2K21 | Xbox Series X
- Vera Blanc Full Moon | PS4
- Maneater | Xbox Series X
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X
- Speed 3 Grand Prix | Switch
Mercoledì 11 novembre
- sig.NULL | Xbox One
- Vera Blanc | Xbox One
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One
- Area 86 | Switch
Giovedì 12 novembre
- Warhammer Chaosbane | PS5
- Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
- The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC
- Observer System Redux | PS5
- Sackboy A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4
- Boreal Blade | PC
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5
- No Man's Sky | PS5
- Demon's Soul Remake | PS5
- Godfall | PS5, PC
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS5
- Overcooked All you Can Eat! | PS5
- Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales | PS5, PS4
- Death Come True | PS4
- NBA 2K21 | PS5
- Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC
- Maneater | PS5
- WRC 9 | PS5
- Zombie's Cool | Switch
- Santa's Xmas Adventure| Switch
- Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch
- Linkelight | Switch
- Forest Guardian | Switch
- BrainZ | Switch
- Handball 21 | PC
Venerdì 13 novembre
- Vera Blanc Full Moon | Switch
- Beat Me! | Xbox One, Switch
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Exit The Gungeon | Xbox One
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Bouncy Bob 2 | Xbox One
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch
- Drawngeon Dungeons of Ink and Paper | Xbox One
- Unhatched | Switch
- Super Star Panda | Switch
- Apparition | Switch
- Suguru Nature | Switch
- Bus Driver Simulator | Switch
- Zombie Blast Crew | Switch
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch
- Paw Paw Paw | PC, Mac
- Filmmaker Tycoon | PC
Non solo giochi next-gen perchè il 13 novembre arriva anche Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory oltre a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered per Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
