Nuovi videogiochi: l'invasione della next-gen inizia questa settimana

Next-gen atto uno... ci siamo! Inizia questa settimana l'invasione della nuova generazione, con l'arrivo dei primi giochi per Xbox Series X/S ai quali faranno seguito la prossima settimana i giochi per PlayStation 5.

Tantissime le uscite dei prossimi sette giorni, da Destiny 2 Oltre a Luce a Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, passando per DiRT 5 e Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Martedì 10 novembre

  • XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tetris Effect Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X
  • Liftoff Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Enlisted | Xbox Series X
  • Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • No Man's Sky | Xbox Series X
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X
  • Bright Memory | Xbox Series X
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Observer System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC
  • Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X
  • DiRT 5 | Xbox Series X
  • NBA 2K21 | Xbox Series X
  • Vera Blanc Full Moon | PS4
  • Maneater | Xbox Series X
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X
  • Speed 3 Grand Prix | Switch

Mercoledì 11 novembre

  • sig.NULL | Xbox One
  • Vera Blanc | Xbox One
  • Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One
  • Area 86 | Switch

Giovedì 12 novembre

  • Warhammer Chaosbane | PS5
  • Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
  • The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Observer System Redux | PS5
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4
  • Boreal Blade | PC
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5
  • No Man's Sky | PS5
  • Demon's Soul Remake | PS5
  • Godfall | PS5, PC
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS5
  • Overcooked All you Can Eat! | PS5
  • Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS5
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales | PS5, PS4
  • Death Come True | PS4
  • NBA 2K21 | PS5
  • Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Maneater | PS5
  • WRC 9 | PS5
  • Zombie's Cool | Switch
  • Santa's Xmas Adventure| Switch
  • Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch
  • Linkelight | Switch
  • Forest Guardian | Switch
  • BrainZ | Switch
  • Handball 21 | PC

Venerdì 13 novembre

  • Vera Blanc Full Moon | Switch
  • Beat Me! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Exit The Gungeon | Xbox One
  • Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Bouncy Bob 2 | Xbox One
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch
  • Drawngeon Dungeons of Ink and Paper | Xbox One
  • Unhatched | Switch
  • Super Star Panda | Switch
  • Apparition | Switch
  • Suguru Nature | Switch
  • Bus Driver Simulator | Switch
  • Zombie Blast Crew | Switch
  • Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch
  • Paw Paw Paw | PC, Mac
  • Filmmaker Tycoon | PC

Non solo giochi next-gen perchè il 13 novembre arriva anche Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory oltre a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered per Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

