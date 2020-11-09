Nuovi videogiochi: l'invasione della next-gen inizia questa settimana

Next-gen atto uno... ci siamo! Inizia questa settimana l'invasione della nuova generazione, con l'arrivo dei primi giochi per Xbox Series X/S ai quali faranno seguito la prossima settimana i giochi per PlayStation 5.

Tantissime le uscite dei prossimi sette giorni, da Destiny 2 Oltre a Luce a Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, passando per DiRT 5 e Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Martedì 10 novembre

XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tetris Effect Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X

Liftoff Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One

Yakuza Like A Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Enlisted | Xbox Series X

Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X

No Man's Sky | Xbox Series X

Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X

Bright Memory | Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Observer System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC

Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC

Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X

DiRT 5 | Xbox Series X

NBA 2K21 | Xbox Series X

Vera Blanc Full Moon | PS4

Maneater | Xbox Series X

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X

Speed 3 Grand Prix | Switch

Mercoledì 11 novembre

sig.NULL | Xbox One

Vera Blanc | Xbox One

Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One

Area 86 | Switch

Giovedì 12 novembre

Warhammer Chaosbane | PS5

Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch

The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC

Observer System Redux | PS5

Sackboy A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4

Boreal Blade | PC

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | PS5

No Man's Sky | PS5

Demon's Soul Remake | PS5

Godfall | PS5, PC

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS5

Overcooked All you Can Eat! | PS5

Planet Coaster Console Edition | PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales | PS5, PS4

Death Come True | PS4

NBA 2K21 | PS5

Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC

Maneater | PS5

WRC 9 | PS5

Zombie's Cool | Switch

Santa's Xmas Adventure| Switch

Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch

Linkelight | Switch

Forest Guardian | Switch

BrainZ | Switch

Handball 21 | PC

Venerdì 13 novembre

Vera Blanc Full Moon | Switch

Beat Me! | Xbox One, Switch

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Exit The Gungeon | Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Bouncy Bob 2 | Xbox One

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch

Drawngeon Dungeons of Ink and Paper | Xbox One

Unhatched | Switch

Super Star Panda | Switch

Apparition | Switch

Suguru Nature | Switch

Bus Driver Simulator | Switch

Zombie Blast Crew | Switch

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch

Paw Paw Paw | PC, Mac

Filmmaker Tycoon | PC

Non solo giochi next-gen perchè il 13 novembre arriva anche Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory oltre a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered per Nintendo Switch. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.