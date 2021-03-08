Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Apex Legends e Crash 4 per Switch
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle nuove uscite videogiochi. Nei prossimi sette giorni potremo mettere le mani su Apex Legends per Nintendo Switch e Crash Bandicoot 4 per Switch, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, ma ci sono anche altri titoli in arrivo.
Da segnalare anche Forza Horizon 4 su Steam, oltre a Monster Energy Supercross 4 di Milestone e Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition per PC. Di seguito l'elenco completo delle nuove uscite della settimana di lunedì 8 marzo.
Lunedì 8 marzo
- Noble Armada Lost Worlds | Switch
Martedì 9 marzo
- Stronghold Warlords | PC
- Apex Legends | Switch
- Pacer | Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4 | PC (Steam)
Mercoledì 10 marzo
- Star Renegades | PS4
Giovedì 11 marzo
- Doodle Devil 3volution | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Cyanide & Happiness Freakpocalypse | Switch, PC, Mac
- Astellia Royal | PC
- No Reloaded Heroes Enhanced Edition | Switch
- Chained | Switch
- Battle Brothers A Turn-Based Tactical RPG | Switch
- Bob Help Them | Switch
- Multi Quiz | Switch
- A Day Without Me | Switch
- Bloody Bunny The Game | Switch
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | Switch
- WRC 9 The Offical Game | Switch
- Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! | Switch
- Alchemist Simulator | Switch
- Smash Club Streets of Shmeenis | Switch
- Sapper Defuse The Bomb Simulator | PC
Venerdì 12 marzo
- Journey of the Broken Circle | PS4, Xbox One
- Dead Age II | PC
- Heaven Dust | Xbox One
- Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition | PC
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Sokodice | Switch
- Pinkman+ | Switch
- Bloodroots | PC (Steam)
- Siralim Ultimate | PC
- Explorer of Yggdrasil | PC
Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Ricordiamo che chi possiede Crash Bandicoot 4 su PS4 e Xbox One riceverà l'aggiornamento gratis alle versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, senza costi aggiuntivi.
