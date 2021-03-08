Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Apex Legends e Crash 4 per Switch

Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Apex Legends e Crash 4 per Switch
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle nuove uscite videogiochi. Nei prossimi sette giorni potremo mettere le mani su Apex Legends per Nintendo Switch e Crash Bandicoot 4 per Switch, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, ma ci sono anche altri titoli in arrivo.

Da segnalare anche Forza Horizon 4 su Steam, oltre a Monster Energy Supercross 4 di Milestone e Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition per PC. Di seguito l'elenco completo delle nuove uscite della settimana di lunedì 8 marzo.

Lunedì 8 marzo

  • Noble Armada Lost Worlds | Switch

Martedì 9 marzo

  • Stronghold Warlords | PC
  • Apex Legends | Switch
  • Pacer | Xbox One
  • Forza Horizon 4 | PC (Steam)

Mercoledì 10 marzo

  • Star Renegades | PS4

Giovedì 11 marzo

  • Doodle Devil 3volution | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Cyanide & Happiness Freakpocalypse | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Astellia Royal | PC
  • No Reloaded Heroes Enhanced Edition | Switch
  • Chained | Switch
  • Battle Brothers A Turn-Based Tactical RPG | Switch
  • Bob Help Them | Switch
  • Multi Quiz | Switch
  • A Day Without Me | Switch
  • Bloody Bunny The Game | Switch
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | Switch
  • WRC 9 The Offical Game | Switch
  • Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! | Switch
  • Alchemist Simulator | Switch
  • Smash Club Streets of Shmeenis | Switch
  • Sapper Defuse The Bomb Simulator | PC

Venerdì 12 marzo

  • Journey of the Broken Circle | PS4, Xbox One
  • Dead Age II | PC
  • Heaven Dust | Xbox One
  • Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition | PC
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Sokodice | Switch
  • Pinkman+ | Switch
  • Bloodroots | PC (Steam)
  • Siralim Ultimate | PC
  • Explorer of Yggdrasil | PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Ricordiamo che chi possiede Crash Bandicoot 4 su PS4 e Xbox One riceverà l'aggiornamento gratis alle versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, senza costi aggiuntivi.

Contenuti più Letti