Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Apex Legends e Crash 4 per Switch

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle nuove uscite videogiochi. Nei prossimi sette giorni potremo mettere le mani su Apex Legends per Nintendo Switch e Crash Bandicoot 4 per Switch, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, ma ci sono anche altri titoli in arrivo.

Da segnalare anche Forza Horizon 4 su Steam, oltre a Monster Energy Supercross 4 di Milestone e Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition per PC. Di seguito l'elenco completo delle nuove uscite della settimana di lunedì 8 marzo.

Lunedì 8 marzo

Noble Armada Lost Worlds | Switch

Martedì 9 marzo

Stronghold Warlords | PC

Apex Legends | Switch

Pacer | Xbox One

Forza Horizon 4 | PC (Steam)

Mercoledì 10 marzo

Star Renegades | PS4

Giovedì 11 marzo

Doodle Devil 3volution | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Energy Supercross 4 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Cyanide & Happiness Freakpocalypse | Switch, PC, Mac

Astellia Royal | PC

No Reloaded Heroes Enhanced Edition | Switch

Chained | Switch

Battle Brothers A Turn-Based Tactical RPG | Switch

Bob Help Them | Switch

Multi Quiz | Switch

A Day Without Me | Switch

Bloody Bunny The Game | Switch

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | Switch

WRC 9 The Offical Game | Switch

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! | Switch

Alchemist Simulator | Switch

Smash Club Streets of Shmeenis | Switch

Sapper Defuse The Bomb Simulator | PC

Venerdì 12 marzo

Journey of the Broken Circle | PS4, Xbox One

Dead Age II | PC

Heaven Dust | Xbox One

Pascal's Wager Definitive Edition | PC

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Sokodice | Switch

Pinkman+ | Switch

Bloodroots | PC (Steam)

Siralim Ultimate | PC

Explorer of Yggdrasil | PC

Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Ricordiamo che chi possiede Crash Bandicoot 4 su PS4 e Xbox One riceverà l'aggiornamento gratis alle versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, senza costi aggiuntivi.