Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Crash Bandicoot 4 e Star Wars Squadrons

La settimana appena iniziata non è certo avara di novità e vede l'arrivo delle prime grandi uscite della stagione autunnale. Finalmente si preparano a fare il loro debutto due titoli molto attesi come Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time e Star Wars Squadrons.

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Genshin Impact (disponibile da lunedì 28 settembre) e del remake di Panzer Dragoon per PlayStation 4.

28 settembre

  • Undead Darlings No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android
  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4
  • Emurinoco | PC, Mac
  • Stars Force | PC

29 settembre

  • Re:Turn One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PSVR
  • Projection First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bacon Man An Adventure | Switch
  • Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One
  • Spelunky 2 | PC
  • Warsaw | PS4
  • Escape Quest | PC
  • Astral Towers | PC
  • The Sojourn | PC
  • Alwa's Legacy | Switch

30 settembre

  • Commander '85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • MindSeize | Switch
  • Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One
  • Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One
  • Inertial Drift | Xbox One
  • Feather | Xbox One
  • Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
  • Perfect Matter | PC
  • Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
  • Wild Honest A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
  • Spaceflux | PC
  • XOL | PC, Mac
  • New Yankee 9:The Spellbook | PC
  • Rogue Company | PC
  • Detective Case and Clown Bot in Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch

1 ottobre

  • Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Ys Origin | Switch
  • Code of Princess EX | PC
  • Drake Hollow | PC
  • Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
  • Warsaw | Switch
  • Tome Rush | PC
  • Death Tales | PC
  • The Summoner | PC
  • Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac
  • Oraiah | PC
  • Ekstase | PC
  • Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
  • Hot Shot Burn | Switch
  • Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
  • The Last Days | Switch
  • Liege Dragon | Switch
  • Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch

2 ottobre

  • Star Wars Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Warsaw | Xbox One
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
  • Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC
  • Birthday of Midnight | Switch
  • Tofu Topple | PC
  • Raven Quest | PC
  • Bunker Down | PC, Mac
  • True Hate | PC
  • Grim Legends 2 Song of the Dark Swan | Switch
  • Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
  • Make a Killing | Switch

Le novità certamente non mancano tra giochi AAA, AA, indie, remake e remaster. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

