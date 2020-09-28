Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Crash Bandicoot 4 e Star Wars Squadrons

La settimana appena iniziata non è certo avara di novità e vede l'arrivo delle prime grandi uscite della stagione autunnale. Finalmente si preparano a fare il loro debutto due titoli molto attesi come Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time e Star Wars Squadrons.

Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Genshin Impact (disponibile da lunedì 28 settembre) e del remake di Panzer Dragoon per PlayStation 4.

28 settembre

Undead Darlings No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac

Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android

Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4

Emurinoco | PC, Mac

Stars Force | PC

29 settembre

Re:Turn One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PSVR

Projection First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bacon Man An Adventure | Switch

Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One

Spelunky 2 | PC

Warsaw | PS4

Escape Quest | PC

Astral Towers | PC

The Sojourn | PC

Alwa's Legacy | Switch

30 settembre

Commander '85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac

MindSeize | Switch

Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One

Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One

Inertial Drift | Xbox One

Feather | Xbox One

Mess Adventures | PC, Mac

Perfect Matter | PC

Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac

Wild Honest A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac

Spaceflux | PC

XOL | PC, Mac

New Yankee 9:The Spellbook | PC

Rogue Company | PC

Detective Case and Clown Bot in Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch

1 ottobre

Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Ys Origin | Switch

Code of Princess EX | PC

Drake Hollow | PC

Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch

Warsaw | Switch

Tome Rush | PC

Death Tales | PC

The Summoner | PC

Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac

Oraiah | PC

Ekstase | PC

Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch

Hot Shot Burn | Switch

Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch

The Last Days | Switch

Liege Dragon | Switch

Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch

2 ottobre

Star Wars Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Warsaw | Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC

Birthday of Midnight | Switch

Tofu Topple | PC

Raven Quest | PC

Bunker Down | PC, Mac

True Hate | PC

Grim Legends 2 Song of the Dark Swan | Switch

Let’s Sing Queen | Switch

Make a Killing | Switch

Le novità certamente non mancano tra giochi AAA, AA, indie, remake e remaster. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.