Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Crash Bandicoot 4 e Star Wars Squadrons
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata non è certo avara di novità e vede l'arrivo delle prime grandi uscite della stagione autunnale. Finalmente si preparano a fare il loro debutto due titoli molto attesi come Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time e Star Wars Squadrons.
Da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Genshin Impact (disponibile da lunedì 28 settembre) e del remake di Panzer Dragoon per PlayStation 4.
28 settembre
- Undead Darlings No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
- Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4
- Emurinoco | PC, Mac
- Stars Force | PC
29 settembre
- Re:Turn One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PSVR
- Projection First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bacon Man An Adventure | Switch
- Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One
- Spelunky 2 | PC
- Warsaw | PS4
- Escape Quest | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- The Sojourn | PC
- Alwa's Legacy | Switch
30 settembre
- Commander '85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- MindSeize | Switch
- Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One
- Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One
- Feather | Xbox One
- Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
- Perfect Matter | PC
- Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
- Wild Honest A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
- Spaceflux | PC
- XOL | PC, Mac
- New Yankee 9:The Spellbook | PC
- Rogue Company | PC
- Detective Case and Clown Bot in Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch
1 ottobre
- Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Ys Origin | Switch
- Code of Princess EX | PC
- Drake Hollow | PC
- Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
- Warsaw | Switch
- Tome Rush | PC
- Death Tales | PC
- The Summoner | PC
- Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac
- Oraiah | PC
- Ekstase | PC
- Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
- Hot Shot Burn | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- The Last Days | Switch
- Liege Dragon | Switch
- Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch
2 ottobre
- Star Wars Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Warsaw | Xbox One
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
- Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC
- Birthday of Midnight | Switch
- Tofu Topple | PC
- Raven Quest | PC
- Bunker Down | PC, Mac
- True Hate | PC
- Grim Legends 2 Song of the Dark Swan | Switch
- Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
- Make a Killing | Switch
Le novità certamente non mancano tra giochi AAA, AA, indie, remake e remaster. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
- Nuovi giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di ottobre 2020
- Novità videogiochi: Serious Sam 4 e Mafia Definitive Edition in arrivo questa settimana
- Novità videogiochi: arrivano eFootball PES 2021 e Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Nuovi giochi: Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning tra le uscite della settimana
- Da Marvel's Avengers a PES 2021 e Mafia: tutti i nuovi giochi di settembre in video!
Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
Contenuti più Letti
- 28 commentiPlayStation Store A Tutto Giappone: 5 giochi PS4 da comprare assolutamente
- 61 commentiPS5: Mediaworld e Unieuro chiudono i preordini, console sold-out
- 49 commentiStarfield: è questo il primo screenshot del GDR sci-fi di Bethesda?
- Fortnite: come ballare davanti a diverse torte di compleanno
- 12 commentiSconti Nintendo Switch: i migliori giochi a meno di 15 euro
- 4 commentiPS5: l'hardware della console nextgen spiegato bene da PlayStation UK
- 2 commentiCOD Warzone e Modern Warfare, Stagione 6: la patch in preload su PS4
- 68 commentiPS5 finisce nelle mani del rapper Travis Scott: a quando le prime prove?
- 14 commentiThe Last of Us Remastered è in sconto sul PlayStation Store per il TLOU Day
- COD Warzone sblocca il viaggio rapido: arriva la metropolitana!