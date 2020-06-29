Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Marvel's Iron Man VR e Trackmania

Inizia una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare una occhiata approfondita alle uscite dei prossimi sette giorni per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch, con Marvel's Iron-Man che si candida a fare la parte dell'assoluto protagonista.

A partire da oggi potremo mettere le mani su Blaster Master Zero e Blaster Master Zero 2 per PlayStation 4, Little Town Hero per PC e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III per Nintendo Switch, oltre al già citato Marvel's Iron-Man per PlayStation VR.

Lunedì 29 giugno

Blaster Master Zero | PS4

Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4

Golf On Mars | PC, Mac

Project Senko | PC

The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac

Alien Cat 4 | PC

Voidspace | PC, Mac

Martedì 30 giugno

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

Little Town Hero | PC

Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Strikers 1945 III | PC

the StoryTale | Switch

Twelve Containers | PC

Mercoledì 1 luglio

Trackmania | PC

My Bewitching Perfume | Switch

Droid Guier | PC

Carrier Trail | PC, Mac

CasinoLife Poker | PC

Flatland Vol. 2 | PC

Karakia Shooter | PC

Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac

Thrust Legend | PC

Chair Fucking Simulator | PC

Deadsigns | PC

Dungeons & Bombs | PC

Giovedì 2 luglio

Moonray | PC

The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Keen One Girl Army | Switch

Caretaker | Switch

Biped | Switch

Pool Slide Story | Switch

Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch

Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch

Infliction Extended Cut | Switch

No Cure | PC

Vectormirror 0 | PC

Robot Invasion | PC

Robo Terror | PC

Venerdì 3 luglio

Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch

Demolish & Build | Xbox One

Marvel's Iron Man VR | PSVR

Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One

Singled out | Switch

Infini | Switch

Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch

Monster Blast | PC

Unicorn Dream | PC

Da segnalare anche il lancio di Trackmania per PC il primo luglio, in quella che si preannuncia essere una settimana interessante anche se non ricchissima di uscite di assoluto spessore.