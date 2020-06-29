Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Marvel's Iron Man VR e Trackmania

Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Marvel's Iron Man VR e Trackmania
Inizia una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare una occhiata approfondita alle uscite dei prossimi sette giorni per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch, con Marvel's Iron-Man che si candida a fare la parte dell'assoluto protagonista.

A partire da oggi potremo mettere le mani su Blaster Master Zero e Blaster Master Zero 2 per PlayStation 4, Little Town Hero per PC e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III per Nintendo Switch, oltre al già citato Marvel's Iron-Man per PlayStation VR.

Lunedì 29 giugno

  • Blaster Master Zero | PS4
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4
  • Golf On Mars | PC, Mac
  • Project Senko | PC
  • The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac
  • Alien Cat 4 | PC
  • Voidspace | PC, Mac

Martedì 30 giugno

  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch
  • Little Town Hero | PC
  • Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Strikers 1945 III | PC
  • the StoryTale | Switch
  • Twelve Containers | PC

Mercoledì 1 luglio

  • Trackmania | PC
  • My Bewitching Perfume | Switch
  • Droid Guier | PC
  • Carrier Trail | PC, Mac
  • CasinoLife Poker | PC
  • Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
  • Karakia Shooter | PC
  • Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac
  • Thrust Legend | PC
  • Chair Fucking Simulator | PC
  • Deadsigns | PC
  • Dungeons & Bombs | PC

Giovedì 2 luglio

  • Moonray | PC
  • The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Keen One Girl Army | Switch
  • Caretaker | Switch
  • Biped | Switch
  • Pool Slide Story | Switch
  • Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch
  • Infliction Extended Cut | Switch
  • No Cure | PC
  • Vectormirror 0 | PC
  • Robot Invasion | PC
  • Robo Terror | PC

Venerdì 3 luglio

  • Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch
  • Demolish & Build | Xbox One
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR | PSVR
  • Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One
  • Singled out | Switch
  • Infini | Switch
  • Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch
  • Monster Blast | PC
  • Unicorn Dream | PC

Da segnalare anche il lancio di Trackmania per PC il primo luglio, in quella che si preannuncia essere una settimana interessante anche se non ricchissima di uscite di assoluto spessore.

Nuovi giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di luglio 2020

