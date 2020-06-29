Nuovi videogiochi: questa settimana arrivano Marvel's Iron Man VR e Trackmania
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare una occhiata approfondita alle uscite dei prossimi sette giorni per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch, con Marvel's Iron-Man che si candida a fare la parte dell'assoluto protagonista.
A partire da oggi potremo mettere le mani su Blaster Master Zero e Blaster Master Zero 2 per PlayStation 4, Little Town Hero per PC e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III per Nintendo Switch, oltre al già citato Marvel's Iron-Man per PlayStation VR.
Lunedì 29 giugno
- Blaster Master Zero | PS4
- Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4
- Golf On Mars | PC, Mac
- Project Senko | PC
- The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac
- Alien Cat 4 | PC
- Voidspace | PC, Mac
Martedì 30 giugno
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch
- Little Town Hero | PC
- Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- Strikers 1945 III | PC
- the StoryTale | Switch
- Twelve Containers | PC
Mercoledì 1 luglio
- Trackmania | PC
- My Bewitching Perfume | Switch
- Droid Guier | PC
- Carrier Trail | PC, Mac
- CasinoLife Poker | PC
- Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
- Karakia Shooter | PC
- Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac
- Thrust Legend | PC
- Chair Fucking Simulator | PC
- Deadsigns | PC
- Dungeons & Bombs | PC
Giovedì 2 luglio
- Moonray | PC
- The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Keen One Girl Army | Switch
- Caretaker | Switch
- Biped | Switch
- Pool Slide Story | Switch
- Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch
- Infliction Extended Cut | Switch
- No Cure | PC
- Vectormirror 0 | PC
- Robot Invasion | PC
- Robo Terror | PC
Venerdì 3 luglio
- Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch
- Demolish & Build | Xbox One
- Marvel's Iron Man VR | PSVR
- Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One
- Singled out | Switch
- Infini | Switch
- Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch
- Monster Blast | PC
- Unicorn Dream | PC
Da segnalare anche il lancio di Trackmania per PC il primo luglio, in quella che si preannuncia essere una settimana interessante anche se non ricchissima di uscite di assoluto spessore.
