Nuovi videogiochi in uscita: arrivano Mario Kart Home Circuit e Age of Empires 3 DE

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit è l'uscita più in vista della settimana appena iniziata ma non è l'unica, nei prossimi sette giorni assisteremo al lancio di numerose novità per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 12 ottobre

Epicinium | PC, Mac

Rhyme Storm | PC

Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac

Petal Crash | Switch

Martedì 13 ottobre

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC

Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC

Remothered Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Prinny 1-2 Exploded and Reloaded | Switch

Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Foregone | Xbox One

Second Extinction | PC

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | PC

Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC

Biomass | PC

Venture Valley | PC, Mac

Zombie Hills | PC, Mac

Dung Beetle Strike | PC

Mercoledì 14 ottobre

Partisans 1941 | PC

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch

Vigil The Longest Night | Switch, PC

Shadow Gangs | Xbox One

Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC

Re: Turn - One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC

Frostfire Planet | PC

Eternal Return Black Survival | PC

Cube Escape Collection | PC

Biscuitts 3 | PC

Hidden Memory | PC

Burger Joint | PC

Plague MD | PC, Mac

Baking Bustle | PC

Giovedì 15 ottobre

Raji An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac

Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac

Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch

Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac

Age of Empires III Definitive Edition | PC

The Signifier | PC

Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC

Alpaca Ball Allstars | Switch, PC

The Enigma of Salazar House | PC

Escape Knox Manor | PC

Dustoff Z | Switch, PC

This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC

Promesa | PC, Mac

Barry The Bunny | PC

Hardcore Mecha | Switch

Burst Shooter | Switch

Castle of No Escape | Switch

Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch

Tricky Spider | Switch

Dead Z Meat | Switch

Along The Edge | Switch

Seers Isle | Switch

Dream | Switch

Roki | Switch

Shoot 1UP DX | Switch

Barbarian Testament of the Primordials | Switch

Venerdì 16 ottobre

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | Switch

Crown Trick | Switch, PC

Aquanox Deep Descent | PC

NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One

9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed | Switch

Postal Redux | Switch

Chaos Party | PC

Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac

Crown Trick |Switch, PC

Wild Baffo | PC

Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac

Medulla | PC, Mac

Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch

Bright Paws | Switch

Da segnalare l'uscita di 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, NHL 21, Postal Redux e Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, oltre all'aggiornamento multiplayer Legions per Ghost of Tsushima. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.