Nuovi videogiochi in uscita: arrivano Mario Kart Home Circuit e Age of Empires 3 DE

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit è l'uscita più in vista della settimana appena iniziata ma non è l'unica, nei prossimi sette giorni assisteremo al lancio di numerose novità per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Lunedì 12 ottobre

  • Epicinium | PC, Mac
  • Rhyme Storm | PC
  • Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac
  • Petal Crash | Switch

Martedì 13 ottobre

  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Remothered Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Prinny 1-2 Exploded and Reloaded | Switch
  • Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Foregone | Xbox One
  • Second Extinction | PC
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | PC
  • Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC
  • Biomass | PC
  • Venture Valley | PC, Mac
  • Zombie Hills | PC, Mac
  • Dung Beetle Strike | PC

Mercoledì 14 ottobre

  • Partisans 1941 | PC
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Vigil The Longest Night | Switch, PC
  • Shadow Gangs | Xbox One
  • Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC
  • Re: Turn - One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC
  • Frostfire Planet | PC
  • Eternal Return Black Survival | PC
  • Cube Escape Collection | PC
  • Biscuitts 3 | PC
  • Hidden Memory | PC
  • Burger Joint | PC
  • Plague MD | PC, Mac
  • Baking Bustle | PC

Giovedì 15 ottobre

  • Raji An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac
  • Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch
  • Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Age of Empires III Definitive Edition | PC
  • The Signifier | PC
  • Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC
  • Alpaca Ball Allstars | Switch, PC
  • The Enigma of Salazar House | PC
  • Escape Knox Manor | PC
  • Dustoff Z | Switch, PC
  • This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC
  • Promesa | PC, Mac
  • Barry The Bunny | PC
  • Hardcore Mecha | Switch
  • Burst Shooter | Switch
  • Castle of No Escape | Switch
  • Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch
  • Tricky Spider | Switch
  • Dead Z Meat | Switch
  • Along The Edge | Switch
  • Seers Isle | Switch
  • Dream | Switch
  • Roki | Switch
  • Shoot 1UP DX | Switch
  • Barbarian Testament of the Primordials | Switch

Venerdì 16 ottobre

  • Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | Switch
  • Crown Trick | Switch, PC
  • Aquanox Deep Descent | PC
  • NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed | Switch
  • Postal Redux | Switch
  • Chaos Party | PC
  • Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac
  • Crown Trick |Switch, PC
  • Wild Baffo | PC
  • Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac
  • Medulla | PC, Mac
  • Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch
  • Bright Paws | Switch

Da segnalare l'uscita di 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, NHL 21, Postal Redux e Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, oltre all'aggiornamento multiplayer Legions per Ghost of Tsushima. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Nuovi giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di ottobre 2020

