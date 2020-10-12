Nuovi videogiochi in uscita: arrivano Mario Kart Home Circuit e Age of Empires 3 DE
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit è l'uscita più in vista della settimana appena iniziata ma non è l'unica, nei prossimi sette giorni assisteremo al lancio di numerose novità per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
Lunedì 12 ottobre
- Epicinium | PC, Mac
- Rhyme Storm | PC
- Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac
- Petal Crash | Switch
Martedì 13 ottobre
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC
- Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC
- Remothered Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Prinny 1-2 Exploded and Reloaded | Switch
- Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Foregone | Xbox One
- Second Extinction | PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | PC
- Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC
- Biomass | PC
- Venture Valley | PC, Mac
- Zombie Hills | PC, Mac
- Dung Beetle Strike | PC
Mercoledì 14 ottobre
- Partisans 1941 | PC
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch
- Vigil The Longest Night | Switch, PC
- Shadow Gangs | Xbox One
- Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC
- Re: Turn - One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC
- Frostfire Planet | PC
- Eternal Return Black Survival | PC
- Cube Escape Collection | PC
- Biscuitts 3 | PC
- Hidden Memory | PC
- Burger Joint | PC
- Plague MD | PC, Mac
- Baking Bustle | PC
Giovedì 15 ottobre
- Raji An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac
- Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac
- Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch
- Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac
- Age of Empires III Definitive Edition | PC
- The Signifier | PC
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC
- Alpaca Ball Allstars | Switch, PC
- The Enigma of Salazar House | PC
- Escape Knox Manor | PC
- Dustoff Z | Switch, PC
- This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC
- Promesa | PC, Mac
- Barry The Bunny | PC
- Hardcore Mecha | Switch
- Burst Shooter | Switch
- Castle of No Escape | Switch
- Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch
- Tricky Spider | Switch
- Dead Z Meat | Switch
- Along The Edge | Switch
- Seers Isle | Switch
- Dream | Switch
- Roki | Switch
- Shoot 1UP DX | Switch
- Barbarian Testament of the Primordials | Switch
Venerdì 16 ottobre
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | Switch
- Crown Trick | Switch, PC
- Aquanox Deep Descent | PC
- NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed | Switch
- Postal Redux | Switch
- Chaos Party | PC
- Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac
- Crown Trick |Switch, PC
- Wild Baffo | PC
- Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac
- Medulla | PC, Mac
- Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch
- Bright Paws | Switch
Da segnalare l'uscita di 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, NHL 21, Postal Redux e Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, oltre all'aggiornamento multiplayer Legions per Ghost of Tsushima. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
