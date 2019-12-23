Nuovi videogiochi: tutte le uscite della settimana di Natale
Davide Leoni
Nuovi giochi in uscita nella settimana di Natale? Sappiamo cosa state pensando, ed effettivamente l'elenco delle novità dei prossimi sette giorni è piuttosto stringato: totalmente assenti giochi AAA e AA ma non mancano le produzioni indipendenti per PC e console.
Tra i giochi in uscita nel periodo compreso tra il 23 e il 29 dicembre citiamo Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times, DreamBall, Regions of Ruin, XenoRaptor, 8-Ball Pocket, Clocker e Axiel.
Lunedì 23 dicembre
- Regions Of Ruin | Switch
- Mushroom Quest | Switch
- Clumsy Rush | Switch
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch
- DreamBall | Switch
- Demon’s Tilt | Switch
- Rush Rally 3 | Switch
- Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch
- Down To Hell | Switch
- Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | Switch, PC
- Sacred Stones | Switch
- Regions Of Ruin | Switch
- Card Princess | PC
- SnowBall FPS | PC
- History Racers 2 | PC
- Gala Collider | PC, Mac
- Eternal Battlefield | PC
- Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Bunker 56 | PC
Martedì 24 dicembre
- Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Xbox One
- XenoRaptor | Xbox One
- Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One
- Tamashii | Xbox One
- Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One
- Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One
- Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch
- Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch
- The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Mirage Online Classic | PC
- Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC
Mercoledì 25 dicembre
- XenoRaptor | Switch
- Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Switch
- Tamashii | Switch
- Straimium | Switch
- Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch
- Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch
- 8-Ball Pocket | Switch
- Monster Capture King | PC
- Door2: Key | PC
Giovedì 26 dicembre
- Gunma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gunma | Switch
- Akuto: Showdown | Switch
- Roll’d | Switch
- Journey To New Atlantis | PC
- League Of Pixels | PC
Venerdì 27 dicembre
- Clocker | Xbox One
- ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch
- Axiel | PC
- Fungi | PC, Mac
- Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC
Sabato 28 dicembre
- Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC
- To The Sea: The Courier | PC
Una lista come detto non troppo ricca e dominata da giochi indie di caratura minore, sicuramente questo è un buon periodo per smaltire il proprio backlog in attesa delle nuove uscite AAA di gennaio, partendo da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, primo probabile grande blockbuster videoludico del 2020.
