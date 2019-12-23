Nuovi videogiochi: tutte le uscite della settimana di Natale

Nuovi giochi in uscita nella settimana di Natale? Sappiamo cosa state pensando, ed effettivamente l'elenco delle novità dei prossimi sette giorni è piuttosto stringato: totalmente assenti giochi AAA e AA ma non mancano le produzioni indipendenti per PC e console.

Tra i giochi in uscita nel periodo compreso tra il 23 e il 29 dicembre citiamo Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times, DreamBall, Regions of Ruin, XenoRaptor, 8-Ball Pocket, Clocker e Axiel.

Lunedì 23 dicembre

Regions Of Ruin | Switch

Mushroom Quest | Switch

Clumsy Rush | Switch

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch

DreamBall | Switch

Demon’s Tilt | Switch

Rush Rally 3 | Switch

Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch

Down To Hell | Switch

Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | Switch, PC

Sacred Stones | Switch

Regions Of Ruin | Switch

Card Princess | PC

SnowBall FPS | PC

History Racers 2 | PC

Gala Collider | PC, Mac

Eternal Battlefield | PC

Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC

Grayland | PC

Bunker 56 | PC

Martedì 24 dicembre

Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Xbox One

XenoRaptor | Xbox One

Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One

Tamashii | Xbox One

Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One

Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One

Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch

Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch

The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch

Mirage Online Classic | PC

Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC

Mercoledì 25 dicembre

XenoRaptor | Switch

Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Switch

Tamashii | Switch

Straimium | Switch

Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch

Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch

8-Ball Pocket | Switch

Monster Capture King | PC

Door2: Key | PC

Giovedì 26 dicembre

Gunma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gunma | Switch Akuto: Showdown | Switch Roll’d | Switch Journey To New Atlantis | PC League Of Pixels | PC

Venerdì 27 dicembre

Clocker | Xbox One

ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch

Axiel | PC

Fungi | PC, Mac

Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC

Sabato 28 dicembre

Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC

To The Sea: The Courier | PC

Una lista come detto non troppo ricca e dominata da giochi indie di caratura minore, sicuramente questo è un buon periodo per smaltire il proprio backlog in attesa delle nuove uscite AAA di gennaio, partendo da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, primo probabile grande blockbuster videoludico del 2020.