Nuovi videogiochi: tutte le uscite della settimana di Natale

Nuovi giochi in uscita nella settimana di Natale? Sappiamo cosa state pensando, ed effettivamente l'elenco delle novità dei prossimi sette giorni è piuttosto stringato: totalmente assenti giochi AAA e AA ma non mancano le produzioni indipendenti per PC e console.

Tra i giochi in uscita nel periodo compreso tra il 23 e il 29 dicembre citiamo Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times, DreamBall, Regions of Ruin, XenoRaptor, 8-Ball Pocket, Clocker e Axiel.

Lunedì 23 dicembre

  • Regions Of Ruin | Switch
  • Mushroom Quest | Switch
  • Clumsy Rush | Switch
  • Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch
  • DreamBall | Switch
  • Demon’s Tilt | Switch
  • Rush Rally 3 | Switch
  • Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch
  • Down To Hell | Switch
  • Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | Switch, PC
  • Sacred Stones | Switch
  • Regions Of Ruin | Switch
  • Card Princess | PC
  • SnowBall FPS | PC
  • History Racers 2 | PC
  • Gala Collider | PC, Mac
  • Eternal Battlefield | PC
  • Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC
  • Grayland | PC
  • Bunker 56 | PC

Martedì 24 dicembre

  • Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One
  • Demon Pit | Xbox One
  • XenoRaptor | Xbox One
  • Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One
  • Tamashii | Xbox One
  • Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One
  • Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One
  • Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch
  • Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch
  • The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • Mirage Online Classic | PC
  • Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC

Mercoledì 25 dicembre

  • XenoRaptor | Switch
  • Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One
  • Demon Pit | Switch
  • Tamashii | Switch
  • Straimium | Switch
  • Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch
  • Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU
  • Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch
  • 8-Ball Pocket | Switch
  • Monster Capture King | PC
  • Door2: Key | PC

Giovedì 26 dicembre

  1. Gunma's Ambition - You And Me Are Gunma | Switch
  2. Akuto: Showdown | Switch
  3. Roll’d | Switch
  4. Journey To New Atlantis | PC
  5. League Of Pixels | PC

Venerdì 27 dicembre

  • Clocker | Xbox One
  • ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch
  • Axiel | PC
  • Fungi | PC, Mac
  • Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC

Sabato 28 dicembre

  • Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC
  • To The Sea: The Courier | PC

Una lista come detto non troppo ricca e dominata da giochi indie di caratura minore, sicuramente questo è un buon periodo per smaltire il proprio backlog in attesa delle nuove uscite AAA di gennaio, partendo da Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, primo probabile grande blockbuster videoludico del 2020.

Novità videogiochi dicembre 2019 per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

