Un nuovo Dino Crisis presentato all'E3 2019? GameStop stuzzica i fan

So GameStop made a Dino Crisis tweet asking if you’d like to see it at E3. They’ve now deleted the tweet with no response as to why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4rsM8vv38M

Other developments in the Dino Crisis GameStop tweet. Replies were at steel series nodding in agreement and winking at a post saying they’re waiting too. A very curious development just before E3 to be sure. pic.twitter.com/zD58rDyyXK