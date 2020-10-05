Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano FIFA 21 e Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access
La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta certamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite, grazie all'arrivo di FIFA 21 e alla versione Early Access di Baldur's Gate 3, uno dei titoli più attesi degli ultimi mesi.
La lista delle nuove uscite è ben nutrita e include anche Ben 10 Power Trip, Foregone, Ministry of Broadcast e Wall Ninja. Di seguito l'elenco completo:
Lunedì 5 ottobre
- Foregone | PS4, Switch
- Throw Me In The River | PC
- DroneGlitch | PC
- Synth Swinger | PC
- Zof | PC
- Space Grunts | Switch
Martedì 6 ottobre
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One
- 9th Dawn III Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders | Switch
- Baldur’s Gate III | PC
- Wall Ninja | PC
- The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac
- Democracy 4 | PC
- Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch
- From Orbit | Switch
Mercoledì 7 ottobre
- Area 86 | Xbox One
- Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One
- Virtual Cottage | PC
- Shmubedi Boo | Switch
Thursday, October 8
- I Am Dead | Switch, PC
- Aery - Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Piofiore Fated Memories | Switch
- Falcon Age | Switch, PC
- Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Uncertain Light at the End | PC
- Tacticool Champs | Switch
- Filament | Switch
- Ghost of a Tale | Switch
- Neon Fusion | PC
- The Summoner | PC
- Ghost Beat | PC
- Sasel RPG | PC
- Cube Raiders | PC
- Tiki Brawl | PC
- Biomass | PC
- AstroWings: Space War | Switch
- Game Dev Tycoon | Switch
- The Legend of Ninja | Switch
- WarriOrb | Switch
- Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac
- Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch
- Flipon | Switch
- The Ramen Sensei | Switch
- Puddle Knights | Switch
- Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch
- Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch
Friday, October 9
- Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch
- FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One
- Smart Moves | Xbox One
- Portability | PC
- Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac
- Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac
- Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC
- Conflict: Europe | PC
- World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC
- Reflection of Mine | Switch
Da ricordare come FIFA 21 sarà disponibile dal 9 settembre per tutti, dal 6 settembre per coloro che acquisteranno le edizioni Champions e Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
