Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano FIFA 21 e Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access

Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano FIFA 21 e Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta certamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite, grazie all'arrivo di FIFA 21 e alla versione Early Access di Baldur's Gate 3, uno dei titoli più attesi degli ultimi mesi.

La lista delle nuove uscite è ben nutrita e include anche Ben 10 Power Trip, Foregone, Ministry of Broadcast e Wall Ninja. Di seguito l'elenco completo:

Lunedì 5 ottobre

  • Foregone | PS4, Switch
  • Throw Me In The River | PC
  • DroneGlitch | PC
  • Synth Swinger | PC
  • Zof | PC
  • Space Grunts | Switch

Martedì 6 ottobre

  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One
  • 9th Dawn III Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Agatha Christie The ABC Murders | Switch
  • Baldur’s Gate III | PC
  • Wall Ninja | PC
  • The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac
  • Democracy 4 | PC
  • Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch
  • From Orbit | Switch

Mercoledì 7 ottobre

  • Area 86 | Xbox One
  • Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One
  • Virtual Cottage | PC
  • Shmubedi Boo | Switch

Thursday, October 8

  • I Am Dead | Switch, PC
  • Aery - Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Piofiore Fated Memories | Switch
  • Falcon Age | Switch, PC
  • Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Uncertain Light at the End | PC
  • Tacticool Champs | Switch
  • Filament | Switch
  • Ghost of a Tale | Switch
  • Neon Fusion | PC
  • The Summoner | PC
  • Ghost Beat | PC
  • Sasel RPG | PC
  • Cube Raiders | PC
  • Tiki Brawl | PC
  • Biomass | PC
  • AstroWings: Space War | Switch
  • Game Dev Tycoon | Switch
  • The Legend of Ninja | Switch
  • WarriOrb | Switch
  • Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch
  • Flipon | Switch
  • The Ramen Sensei | Switch
  • Puddle Knights | Switch
  • Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch
  • Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch

Friday, October 9

  • Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch
  • FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One
  • Smart Moves | Xbox One
  • Portability | PC
  • Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac
  • Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac
  • Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC
  • Conflict: Europe | PC
  • World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC
  • Reflection of Mine | Switch

Da ricordare come FIFA 21 sarà disponibile dal 9 settembre per tutti, dal 6 settembre per coloro che acquisteranno le edizioni Champions e Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
2
rubrica

Nuovi giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di ottobre 2020

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. Fortnite: come ottenere 85 V-Buck gratis il 5 ottobre a Vallarguta
  2. Cyberpunk 2077: trapelano la mappa e le cartoline dell'edizione speciale