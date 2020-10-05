Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano FIFA 21 e Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access

La settimana appena iniziata si prospetta certamente interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite, grazie all'arrivo di FIFA 21 e alla versione Early Access di Baldur's Gate 3, uno dei titoli più attesi degli ultimi mesi.

La lista delle nuove uscite è ben nutrita e include anche Ben 10 Power Trip, Foregone, Ministry of Broadcast e Wall Ninja. Di seguito l'elenco completo:

Lunedì 5 ottobre

Foregone | PS4, Switch

Throw Me In The River | PC

DroneGlitch | PC

Synth Swinger | PC

Zof | PC

Space Grunts | Switch

Martedì 6 ottobre

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One

9th Dawn III Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders | Switch

Baldur’s Gate III | PC

Wall Ninja | PC

The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac

Democracy 4 | PC

Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch

From Orbit | Switch

Mercoledì 7 ottobre

Area 86 | Xbox One

Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One

Virtual Cottage | PC

Shmubedi Boo | Switch

Thursday, October 8

I Am Dead | Switch, PC

Aery - Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Piofiore Fated Memories | Switch

Falcon Age | Switch, PC

Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Uncertain Light at the End | PC

Tacticool Champs | Switch

Filament | Switch

Ghost of a Tale | Switch

Neon Fusion | PC

The Summoner | PC

Ghost Beat | PC

Sasel RPG | PC

Cube Raiders | PC

Tiki Brawl | PC

Biomass | PC

AstroWings: Space War | Switch

Game Dev Tycoon | Switch

The Legend of Ninja | Switch

WarriOrb | Switch

Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac

Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch

Flipon | Switch

The Ramen Sensei | Switch

Puddle Knights | Switch

Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch

Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch

Friday, October 9

Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch

FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One

Smart Moves | Xbox One

Portability | PC

Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac

Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac

Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC

Conflict: Europe | PC

World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC

Reflection of Mine | Switch

Da ricordare come FIFA 21 sarà disponibile dal 9 settembre per tutti, dal 6 settembre per coloro che acquisteranno le edizioni Champions e Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.