Un nuovo Golden Sun su Nintendo Switch? Cory Barlog ci spera fortemente

Dear Nintendo,



My body is ready for a modern GOLDEN SUN game built on the still smouldering ashes of literally EVERY ONE of these franchises! Franchises I love very much, just not as much as GOLDEN SUN.



In conclusion...you have my sword, and my bow, and my axe.



hugsies,

Cory♥️ https://t.co/8W8mYA5SHm