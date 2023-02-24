Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovo GOTY per Elden Ring, trionfa anche ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2023

Elden Ring continua a conquistare premi e riconoscimenti in giro per il mondo, il gioco di FromSoftware si è aggiudicato nelle scorse ore anche l'ambito premio di Game of the Year durante la ventiseiesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards.

Elden Ring è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno, una battaglia a due con God of War Ragnarok, entrambi i titoli si sono aggiudicati numerosi premi, ecco tutti i vincitori.

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarok - Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarok - Kratos
  • Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Moss Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • IMMORTALITY
  • NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • SIFU
  • Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Fighting Game of the Year

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 22
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • MLB The Show 22
  • NBA 2k23
  • OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Dwarf Fortress
  • IXION
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Warhammer 40,000 CHaos Gate Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2
  • Tenatcular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Diablo Immortal
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • IMMORTALITY
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • IMMORTALITY
  • TUNIC

Elden Ring ha venduto 20 milioni di copie in un anno, un successo incredibile per il gioco di Miyazaki, un titolo capace di conquistare un pubblico estremamente vasto, coinvolgendo anche coloro che solitamente non apprezzano il genere Souls.

