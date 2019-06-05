Nuovo leak di Amazon: svelato Zombie Army 4 Dead War!

Continuano i leak di Amazon e dopo Watch Dogs 3 (poi ufficializzato da Ubisoft con il titolo Watch Dogs Legion), la divisione spagnola del noto sito di eCommerce ha svelato Zombie Army 4 Dead War di Rebellion.

Su Amazon Spagna hanno fatto le loro comparse le pagine dedicate alle versioni Standard e Collector's per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, la versione PC dovrebbe invece uscire solamente in formato digitale.

Questa la sinossi, tradotta dallo spagnola in lingua inglese: "If you thought you were safe, you’re totally wrong. We are in 1946. Europe is in ruins, torn by the nefarious “Plan Z”. A brave band of heroes manages to throw the Führer into hell, but they know little. Hitler’s Hordes are back looking for more. Face the darkness in single-player mode or join your friends as we make your way through the undead Nazis in this spooky shooting game from the creators of Sniper Elite 4."

A creepy new campaign for one to four players

Epic weapons, skills, and improvements

The largest horde mode ever made

The X-ray camera that breaks organs returns

Rebellion ha in programma un grosso annuncio per l'E3 durante il PC Gaming Show del 10 giugno, a questo punto è facile pensare che il reveal in questione sia proprio Zombie Army 4 Dead War...