Nuovo mistero per Death Stranding: Sony ha inviato strane valigette a YouTuber e attori!
Alla vigilia della pubblicazione di Death Stranding, un nuovo mistero attira l'interesse della community videoludica: alcuni YouTuber hanno infatti ricevuto da Sony una strano omaggio.
In particolare, le persone coinvolte nell'iniziativa sono quattro:
- Jacksepticeye: YoutTuber dedito al mondo del gaming;
- Ron Runches: comico;
- Alanah Pearce: attore;
- Janina Gavankar: attrice;
Come potete verificare in calce a questa news, tutte queste personalità hanno condiviso tramite i propri canali social delle immagini raffiguranti una grande valigetta a tema Death Stranding. Quest'ultima è accompagnata da un messaggio di Kojima Productions, in cui i quattro vengono invitati a collaborare per riuscire a scoprire come aprire il peculiare contenitore. Ognuno ha ricevuto un differente indizio per riuscire nel tentativo, mai quattro dovranno necessariamente collaborare per riuscirci! Cosa ne pensate, quale potrebbe essere il misterioso contenuto delle valigette?
Nell'attesa che gli attori e gli YouTuber coinvolti riescano a risolvere il puzzle inviato loro dal team di Kojima Productions, vi ricordiamo che nel corso della giornata di oggi, giovedì 7 novembre, la nostra redazione sarà attiva sul canale Twitch di Everyeye: a partire dalle ore 11:30 prenderà infatti il via uno speciale Q&A e gameplay di Death Stranding. In chiusura, segnaliamo che è stato recentemente pubblicato da PlayStation un nuovo video dedicato a Norman Reedus/Sam Porter Bridges.
Okay, so, @PlayStation @KojiPro2015_EN sent me this giant case that looks just like the ones in #DeathStranding... but it’s locked, and I have no idea how to open it. Will be sharing the process of figuring this out on my Instagram stories. IT’S SO COOL. https://t.co/MTIouEBVoa pic.twitter.com/MQYuqE8wYW— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) November 5, 2019
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I can’t believe this case from @PlayStation for the #DeathStranding launch. In classic @hideo_kojima fashion, there’s a layered puzzle just to open the box. We have a team assembled but I’m still going to need your help in solving the clues. Check out our stories to see how we’re doing @jacksepticeye @charalanahzard @ronfunch #playstationpartner
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Okay, so, PlayStation/Kojima Productions sent me this giant case that looks just like the ones in #DeathStranding... but it’s locked, and I have no idea how to open it (or what’s inside!?!?). It came with a clue, and it sounds like I have to work with @jacksepticeye @janina & @ronfunch to figure out how to open mine, and theirs? THIS IS NUTS. Follow along on our stories and help us out! #PlayStationPartner
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The #DeathStranding case looks absolutely incredible. If only I could open it. I’m suppose to work with @charalanahzard, @janina, and @ronfunch to unlock this 4-digit code. Follow our stories and help us figure out the cipher and clues in the comments #PlayStationPartner
Death Stranding
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Pc
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 08/11/2019
- PS4 Pro : 08/11/2019
- Genere: Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Kojima Productions
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Pegi: 16+
- Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
Quanto attendi: Death Stranding
Hype totali: 914
