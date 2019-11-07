Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Death Stranding
  3. Notizie
DS

Nuovo mistero per Death Stranding: Sony ha inviato strane valigette a YouTuber e attori!

Nuovo mistero per Death Stranding: Sony ha inviato strane valigette a YouTuber e attori!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Alla vigilia della pubblicazione di Death Stranding, un nuovo mistero attira l'interesse della community videoludica: alcuni YouTuber hanno infatti ricevuto da Sony una strano omaggio.

In particolare, le persone coinvolte nell'iniziativa sono quattro:

  • Jacksepticeye: YoutTuber dedito al mondo del gaming;
  • Ron Runches: comico;
  • Alanah Pearce: attore;
  • Janina Gavankar: attrice;

Come potete verificare in calce a questa news, tutte queste personalità hanno condiviso tramite i propri canali social delle immagini raffiguranti una grande valigetta a tema Death Stranding. Quest'ultima è accompagnata da un messaggio di Kojima Productions, in cui i quattro vengono invitati a collaborare per riuscire a scoprire come aprire il peculiare contenitore. Ognuno ha ricevuto un differente indizio per riuscire nel tentativo, mai quattro dovranno necessariamente collaborare per riuscirci! Cosa ne pensate, quale potrebbe essere il misterioso contenuto delle valigette?

Nell'attesa che gli attori e gli YouTuber coinvolti riescano a risolvere il puzzle inviato loro dal team di Kojima Productions, vi ricordiamo che nel corso della giornata di oggi, giovedì 7 novembre, la nostra redazione sarà attiva sul canale Twitch di Everyeye: a partire dalle ore 11:30 prenderà infatti il via uno speciale Q&A e gameplay di Death Stranding. In chiusura, segnaliamo che è stato recentemente pubblicato da PlayStation un nuovo video dedicato a Norman Reedus/Sam Porter Bridges.

FONTE: GameRant
Quanto è interessante?
4
speciale

Death Stranding: le connessioni videoludiche oltre l'opera di Kojima

Altri contenuti per Death Stranding

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2 per PC: il Rockstar Launcher si aggiorna per risolvere i problemi
  2. Sony nomina il nuovo responsabile dei Worldwide Studios: è Hermen Hulst, di Guerrilla!