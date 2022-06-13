Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco l'elenco dei giochi presenti nel catalogo USA

Nel corso del pomeriggio il portale ufficiale americano di PlayStation si è aggiornato con l'elenco completo dei titoli disponibili nel catalogo di PS Plus Extra e Premium, permettendoci di scoprire quali sono le differenze con la libreria asiatica.

Ecco di seguito l'elenco completo dei prodotti che i giocatori americani abbonati al servizio potranno giocare senza limitazioni:

  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • ALIENATION
  • Akiba's Beat
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ash of Gods Redemption
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector
  • Back to Bed
  • Bad North
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Concrete Genie
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  • Cris Tales (PS4)
  • Cris Tales (PS5)
  • Croixleur Sigma
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • DCL - The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Death Squared
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  • DEMON'S SOULS
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Descenders (PS4)
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  • DOOM (2016)
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Elex
  • Embr (PS4)
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • EVERSPACE
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5)
  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • FLUSTER CLUCK
  • Foreclosed (PS4)
  • Foreclosed (PS5)
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Gabbuchi
  • GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
  • Gods will Fall
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Greedfall (PS4)
  • Greedfall (PS5)
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  • HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  • Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead (PS4)
  • I am Dead (PS5)
  • Indivisible
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  • John Wick Hex
  • JumpJet Rex
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • KNACK
  • Kona (PS4)
  • Kona (PS5)
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop (PS4)
  • Last Stop (PS5)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  • Left Alive: Day One Edition
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Leo's Fortune
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater (PS4)
  • Maneater (PS5)
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Masters of Anima
  • MATTERFALL
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2021 (PS4)
  • MXGP 2021 (PS5)
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4)
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads
  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux (PS4)
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  • Omega Quintet
  • Outer Wilds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
  • Party Hard
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • RESOGUN
  • Relicta
  • RETURNAL
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 4 (PS4)
  • RIDE 4 (PS5)
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-TYPE FINAL 2
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Shenmue III
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spitlings
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars
  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Artful Escape (PS4)
  • The Artful Escape (PS5)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Council - The Complete Season
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Tricky Towers
  • Tropico 5
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • TRON RUN/r
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Unturned
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
  • Werewolves Within
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Whispering Willows
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
  • Wreckfest (PS4)
  • Wreckfest (PS5)
  • Wytchwood (PS4)
  • Wytchwood (PS5)
  • X-COM 2
  • Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • 2Dark
  • 428: Shibuya Scramble
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
In attesa di scoprire la lista dei giochi disponibili in Italia, vi ricordiamo che il servizio sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 23 giugno 2022.

