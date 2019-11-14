Dotemu, Lizardcube e Guard Crush Games hanno pubblicato un nuovo video dietro le quinte dello sviluppo di Streets of Rage 4, progetto realizzato su licenza SEGA e destinato a debuttare nel corso del 2020.

Nel video, gli sviluppatori discutono del loro amore per i picchiaduro (a scorrimento e non) affermando di aver preso Streets of Rage 2 come punto di riferimento e di essersi ispirati a produzioni come Street Fighter 3 Third Strike, Virtua Fighter, Guardian Heroes e Sengoku 3, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Il franchise Streets of Rage è in pausa dal lontano 1994, anno di uscita di Streets of Rage 3 su Mega Drive, titolo che ha rappresentato l'epilogo per questa amatissima serie, che vede nel già citato Streets of Rage 2 il suo massimo esponente. Negli anni SEGA ha provato a riportare in vita il brand prima su Saturn e poi su Dreamcast ma i lavori non sono mai giunti a termine.

Nel 2018 Dotemu, Lizardcube e Guard Crush Games hanno deciso di investire su Streets of Rage dopo il successo di Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, anche questo basato su una gloriosa IP SEGA. Streets of Rage 4 è atteso per l'estate 2020 su PC Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch.