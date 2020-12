Un nuovo Yakuza esiste ed è in fase di sviluppo ma Toshihiro Nagoshi non si sbilancia

Yakuza stream ended. No new game was announced, but the PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon was confirmed for Japan day and date with the west. Nagoshi mentioned a new Yakuza is already in development, but we've known that since September --- see here: https://t.co/xPI3Xtk8vl https://t.co/g4XHuXwbxl pic.twitter.com/VBSvKTrJNs