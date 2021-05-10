NVIDIA GeForce Now, oltre 60 nuovi giochi a maggio: da Alan Wake a Hood Outlaws & Legends
Dopo l'ingresso di Outriders nel catalogo di NVIDIA GeForce Now, il servizio di cloud gaming continua la propria espansione, accogliendo una vasta selezione di nuovi titoli.
Per la precisione, saranno 61 i giochi pronti a realizzare il proprio debutto nel servizio nel corso del mese di maggio 2021. Alcuni di questi sono già stati introdotti nel catalogo di NVIDIA GeForce Now e sono dunque accessibili. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo:
- Alan Wake (Steam)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)
- Assetto Corsa (Steam)
- Beat Cop (Steam)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)
- Chronicon (Steam)
- Death Rally (Steam)
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store)
- MotoGP21 (Steam)
- Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)
- Pacify (Steam)
- Pine (Grats su Epic Games Store fino al 13 maggio)
- Project: Gorgon (Steam)
- The Shore (Steam)
- Steep (Steam)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)
Oltre ai titoli già resi disponibili, il mese di maggio continuerà ad accogliere importanti novità all'interno del catalogo del servizio di cloud gaming targato NVIDIA. Di seguito, trovate i nuovi giochi in arrivo nelle prossime settimane:
- 41 Hours (Steam)
- Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)
- Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
- Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
- Chess Ultra (Steam)
- Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)
- Cyber Hook (Steam)
- Deathsmiles (Steam)
- Enlisted (Native Launcher)
- Groove Coaster (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron III (Steam)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)
- Imagine Earth (Steam)
- Just Die Already (Steam)
- Kill It With Fire (Steam)
- King’s Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)
- Last Epoch (Steam)
- Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
- Monster Prom (Steam)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
- OneShot (Steam)
- Ostriv (Steam)
- Outland (Steam)
- Outlast 2 (Steam)
- Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)
- Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
- RIME (Steam)
- Sabotaj (Steam)
- Space Crew (Steam)
- Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)
- Super Mecha Champions (Steam)
- Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)
- Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)
- Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)
- Warlock – Master of the Arcane (Steam)
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)
Did someone call 9-1-wow that's a lot of games? 🚨— 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) May 6, 2021
This #GFNThursday we're announcing the addition of 𝟔𝟏 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 coming to GeForce NOW over the month of May, with releases starting today.
Check it out ➡️ https://t.co/0IyqbbkopX pic.twitter.com/cwqG4ohB92
