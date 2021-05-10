Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. NVIDIA GeForce Now
  3. Notizie

NVIDIA GeForce Now, oltre 60 nuovi giochi a maggio: da Alan Wake a Hood Outlaws & Legends

NVIDIA GeForce Now, oltre 60 nuovi giochi a maggio: da Alan Wake a Hood Outlaws & Legends
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Dopo l'ingresso di Outriders nel catalogo di NVIDIA GeForce Now, il servizio di cloud gaming continua la propria espansione, accogliendo una vasta selezione di nuovi titoli.

Per la precisione, saranno 61 i giochi pronti a realizzare il proprio debutto nel servizio nel corso del mese di maggio 2021. Alcuni di questi sono già stati introdotti nel catalogo di NVIDIA GeForce Now e sono dunque accessibili. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo:

  • Alan Wake (Steam)
  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)
  • Assetto Corsa (Steam)
  • Beat Cop (Steam)
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)
  • Chronicon (Steam)
  • Death Rally (Steam)
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store)
  • MotoGP21 (Steam)
  • Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)
  • Pacify (Steam)
  • Pine (Grats su Epic Games Store fino al 13 maggio)
  • Project: Gorgon (Steam)
  • The Shore (Steam)
  • Steep (Steam)
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)

Oltre ai titoli già resi disponibili, il mese di maggio continuerà ad accogliere importanti novità all'interno del catalogo del servizio di cloud gaming targato NVIDIA. Di seguito, trovate i nuovi giochi in arrivo nelle prossime settimane:

  • 41 Hours (Steam)
  • Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)
  • Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
  • Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
  • Chess Ultra (Steam)
  • Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Cyber Hook (Steam)
  • Deathsmiles (Steam)
  • Enlisted (Native Launcher)
  • Groove Coaster (Steam)
  • Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)
  • Hearts of Iron III (Steam)
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)
  • Imagine Earth (Steam)
  • Just Die Already (Steam)
  • Kill It With Fire (Steam)
  • King’s Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)
  • Last Epoch (Steam)
  • Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Monster Prom (Steam)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
  • OneShot (Steam)
  • Ostriv (Steam)
  • Outland (Steam)
  • Outlast 2 (Steam)
  • Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)
  • Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
  • RIME (Steam)
  • Sabotaj (Steam)
  • Space Crew (Steam)
  • Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)
  • Super Mecha Champions (Steam)
  • Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
  • Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)
  • Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)
  • Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)
  • Warlock – Master of the Arcane (Steam)
  • When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)
Numerose e variegate, le novità includono anche produzioni fresche di Day One. Tra queste ultime possiamo ad esempio citare la nuova produzione di Sumo Digital: ve ne ha parlato il nostro Giuseppe Arace nel suo provato di Hood: Oulaws & Legends.
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

GeForce Now: il gaming tra le nuvole secondo NVIDIA

Altri contenuti per NVIDIA GeForce Now

  1. PS5: dove si collegano gli hard disk o SSD esterni, vanno bene tutte le porte USB?
  2. Capcom: risultati finanziari positivi, boom per Monster Hunter Rise