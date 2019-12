Obsidian è al lavoro su un tripla A per Xbox Series X? Lo suggerisce Phil Spencer

Phil with the Obsidian tease. Larry: "I was at Obsidian during The Outer Worlds launch and ..." Phil: "Great team! Do you know what they are working on next?" Larry: "I do. We saw Grounded ..." Phil: "Yea, no, I meant like the full team". https://t.co/UCSTPyT048 pic.twitter.com/g75ty2xEHC

Phil: "It's great to see our XGS teams come together. When we look forward to all the things we have to announce, all the launches we have, it's just gonna be a busy time. It's hard to look at a show coming up where we are not announcing a new game or two, which will be fun!"