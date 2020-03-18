Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Offerte PlayStation Store: al via gli sconti di marzo sui migliori giochi PS4

Sony lancia la nuova iniziativa Mega Marzo, con sconti fino al 65% su una vasta selezione dei migliori giochi per PlayStation 4. La promozione è valida da oggi e fino alle 23:59 (ora italiana) del 31 marzo.

Tra i giochi coinvolti nell'offerta Mega Marzo troviamo Battlefield V Anno 2, Monster Hunter World e Monster Hunter World Iceborne, The Sims 4, Assassin's Creed Origins, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Bloodborne, Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta, Batman Arkham Knight, XCOM 2, LEGO City Undercover e RAGE 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti PS4

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
  • Alekhine’s Gun
  • American Fugitive
  • Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Banner Saga Trilogy
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
  • Beast Quest
  • Big Fish Lure Pack
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodborne The Old Hunters
  • Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Citadel: Forged with Fire
  • Decay of Logos
  • Far Cry 4 Season pass
  • FAR CRY 4 Valley of the Yetis
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Far Cry 5
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
  • FSW + Quad Lake Pass
  • Generation Zero
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
  • Giant Carp Pack
  • Gigantica Road Lake
  • Goat MMO Simulator
  • Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
  • Goat Simulator: GoatZ
  • Goat Simulator: Payday
  • Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
  • Hellfront: Honeymoon
  • Hitman Go
  • Hostile Takeover
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Indivisible
  • Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Long Island Rail Road
  • Lough Kerr
  • Mafia III Season Pass
  • Main Spessart Bahn
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • MHW DLC Collection
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 Season Pass
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
  • Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Paradise Lost
  • Peggle 2
  • Railway Empire Crossing the Andes
  • Railway Empire Great Britain & Ireland
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil 2 All In Game Rewards Unlock
  • Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
  • Super Street: The game
  • Tackle Box Equipment Pack
  • Talon Fishery
  • Tees Valley Line
  • The Blackout Club
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2 Premium Edition
  • Tropico 6 Llama of Wall Street
  • Watch_Dogs 2 Human Conditions
  • Watch_Dogs Bad Blood
  • Watch_Dogs Season Pass
  • West Somerset Railway
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
  • XCOM 2

L'elenco completo con relativi prezzi aggiornati ed eventuali sconti aggiuntivi PlayStation Plus è disponibile sul PlayStation Store italiano. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Vi ricordiamo che avete tempo fino alla fine del mese per i vostri acquisti, dunque c'è tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio del PSN e fare scorta di nuovi giochi a prezzo scontato.

Migliori giochi PS4 in sconto a meno di 15 euro: consigli per gli acquisti

