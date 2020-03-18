Offerte PlayStation Store: al via gli sconti di marzo sui migliori giochi PS4
Davide Leoni
Sony lancia la nuova iniziativa Mega Marzo, con sconti fino al 65% su una vasta selezione dei migliori giochi per PlayStation 4. La promozione è valida da oggi e fino alle 23:59 (ora italiana) del 31 marzo.
Tra i giochi coinvolti nell'offerta Mega Marzo troviamo Battlefield V Anno 2, Monster Hunter World e Monster Hunter World Iceborne, The Sims 4, Assassin's Creed Origins, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Bloodborne, Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta, Batman Arkham Knight, XCOM 2, LEGO City Undercover e RAGE 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti PS4
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
- Alekhine’s Gun
- American Fugitive
- Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On
- AO Tennis 2
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Banner Saga Trilogy
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Beast Quest
- Big Fish Lure Pack
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Decay of Logos
- Far Cry 4 Season pass
- FAR CRY 4 Valley of the Yetis
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 5
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
- FSW + Quad Lake Pass
- Generation Zero
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
- Giant Carp Pack
- Gigantica Road Lake
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hitman Go
- Hostile Takeover
- Human: Fall Flat
- Indivisible
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Long Island Rail Road
- Lough Kerr
- Mafia III Season Pass
- Main Spessart Bahn
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- MHW DLC Collection
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 Season Pass
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Northern Trans-Pennine
- Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Overcooked! 2
- Paradise Lost
- Peggle 2
- Railway Empire Crossing the Andes
- Railway Empire Great Britain & Ireland
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2 All In Game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
- Super Street: The game
- Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Talon Fishery
- Tees Valley Line
- The Blackout Club
- The Sims 4
- The Surge
- The Surge 2 Premium Edition
- Tropico 6 Llama of Wall Street
- Watch_Dogs 2 Human Conditions
- Watch_Dogs Bad Blood
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass
- West Somerset Railway
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- XCOM 2
L'elenco completo con relativi prezzi aggiornati ed eventuali sconti aggiuntivi PlayStation Plus è disponibile sul PlayStation Store italiano. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Vi ricordiamo che avete tempo fino alla fine del mese per i vostri acquisti, dunque c'è tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio del PSN e fare scorta di nuovi giochi a prezzo scontato.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store
- Offerte PS Store: giochi PS4 a meno di 10 euro mentre si resta a casa per il Coronavirus
- Migliori giochi PS4 in sconto a meno di 15 euro: consigli per gli acquisti
- Coronavirus, io resto a casa: da Destiny 2 a COD Warzone, giochi PS4 gratis da scaricare
- Sconti sui giochi PS4: partono le nuove Offerte del Weekend su PlayStation Store
- Sconti PlayStation Store: nuova Offerta della Settimana su un gioco Rockstar!
PlayStation Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 175 commentiPS5, la presentazione ha finalmente una data: appuntamento mercoledì 18 marzo!
- 173 commentiXbox Series X: Microsoft svela tutte le componenti hardware della console next-gen!
- 28 commentiAnimal Crossing New Horizons: Recensione della nuova esclusiva Switch
- 36 commentiDOOM Eternal Recensione: l'inferno in terra nello sparatutto id Software
- 96 commentiPersona 5 Royal recensione: uno dei migliori JRPG di sempre, in italiano!
- 5 commentiHearthstone: una nuova classe è in arrivo con l'espansione Ashes of Outlands
- 12 commentiAssassin's Creed Odyssey giocabile gratis: ecco come scaricarlo su PC e console
- 6 commentiLa nuova patch di COD Warzone introduce una modalità molto richiesta
- 47 commentiThe Last of Us Parte 2 rischia posticipo per Coronavirus? Schreier: ritardi da maggio
- 12 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2 stupirà i giocatori, parola di Nomura