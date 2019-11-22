Al via gli sconti PS4 del Black Friday sul PlayStation Store!
Davide Leoni
Partono oggi gli sconti del Black Friday sul PlayStation Store italiano, con prezzi ridotti su una vasta gamma di giochi per PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO, inoltre in offerta anche l'abbonamento annuale a PlayStation Plus.
Altri giochi oltre a quelli indicati qui sotto si aggiungeranno a partire dal 29 novembre, gli sconti del Black Friday di PlayStation termineranno alle 00:59 ora italiana di martedì 3 dicembre mentre per l'abbonamento PlayStation Plus scontato del 25% il termine ultimo è fissato per le 11:00 (ora italiana) di lunedì 2 dicembre.
Sconti PlayStation Store
- A Way Out
- Anthem
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
- Astral Deva Pack
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battlewake
- Blood & Truth
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare – Operator Edition
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare – Operator Enhanced Edition
- Code Vein
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing + Crash N Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Bundle
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dauntless Arcslayer Pack
- Days Gone
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Digital Deluxe
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour
- God Eater 3
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds
- Jump Force
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 – Gold
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- MLB The Show 19
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Standard Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 2
- Rocket League
- Romancing Saga 2 PS4
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
- Smite – Best Sellers Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Outer Worlds
- The Quiet Man
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro Digital Edition
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
- World War Z
- WWE 2K20
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
Per l'elenco completo vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store, così come per i prezzi, variabili in base al paese, inoltre per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus sono previsti sconti aggiuntivi su alcuni titoli. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Aspettiamo i vostri suggerimenti e la lista della spesa nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti!
PlayStation Store
