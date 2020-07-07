Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Offerte Xbox One, al via i nuovi Deals with Gold con sconti sui migliori giochi

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 dedicate ai migliori giochi per le due console, valide fino al prossimo 13 luglio compreso.

Tra i giochi in sconto troviamo AO Tennis 2, Anthem, Battlefield 1, FIFA 20 e tanti altri, di seguito alcune delle migliori offerte attualmente attive su Xbox Store.

Sconti Xbox One

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • AereA Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
  • AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55%% Spotlight Sale
  • Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
  • Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Baseball Riot Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • BQM BlockQuest Maker Xbox One Game 33% DWG*
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
  • DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
  • DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
  • Deployment Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • For The King Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Alice Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Army Of Two Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Ion Assault Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Legend of Kay Anniversery Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • MX Unleashed Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • NBA JAM On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG*
  • Skate Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Come di consueto, i giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in vendita a prezzo ridotto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre offerte sono valide per tutti.

