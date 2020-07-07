Offerte Xbox One, al via i nuovi Deals with Gold con sconti sui migliori giochi
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 dedicate ai migliori giochi per le due console, valide fino al prossimo 13 luglio compreso.
Tra i giochi in sconto troviamo AO Tennis 2, Anthem, Battlefield 1, FIFA 20 e tanti altri, di seguito alcune delle migliori offerte attualmente attive su Xbox Store.
Sconti Xbox One
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- AereA Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55%% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
- Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Baseball Riot Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- BQM BlockQuest Maker Xbox One Game 33% DWG*
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
- DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*
- Deployment Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- For The King Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
Offerte Xbox 360
- Alice Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Army Of Two Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Ion Assault Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Legend of Kay Anniversery Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- MX Unleashed Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- NBA JAM On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG*
- Skate Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
Come di consueto, i giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in vendita a prezzo ridotto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre offerte sono valide per tutti.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Giochi Xbox One in offerta: partono i saldi Shocktober con sconti su tanti titoli horror
- Sconti Xbox Store, da A Plague Tale Innocence a Little NIghtmares: tutte le offerte
- Sconti Xbox Store: Control, Amnesia, SOMA e Prince of Persia tra le nuove offerte
- Sconti Xbox One: FIFA 20, Indivisible e Need for Speed Heat tra le promozioni Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox Store: Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e molto altro
8
23 Speciale Cinema Ennio Morricone, il compositore che completava il cinema
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 139 commentiAssassin's Creed Valhalla: un video leak mostra 30 minuti di gameplay
- 4 commentiPlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi gratis PS4 del 2020
- 59 commentiPS5, quale prezzo per la console next gen? Spunta un'analisi di mercato
- 88 commentiXbox Series X: è ufficiale, l'evento sui giochi nextgen arriva il 23 luglio!
- 18 commentiNintendo Switch avrà un ciclo di vita più lungo, conferma Furukawa
- 94 commentiThe Last of Us 2: Druckmann mostra sui social le minacce di morte ricevute
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition in preordine a prezzo scontato con accesso anticipato
- 30 commentiMortal Shell Beta: analizziamo il gameplay della demo del nuovo Soulslike
- Fortnite X Avengers: Thor in versione Endgame protagonista di un leak?
- 11 commentiUbisoft Forward, seguitelo con noi il 12 luglio: c'è anche Watch Dogs 2 gratis!