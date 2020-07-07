Offerte Xbox One, al via i nuovi Deals with Gold con sconti sui migliori giochi

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 dedicate ai migliori giochi per le due console, valide fino al prossimo 13 luglio compreso.

Tra i giochi in sconto troviamo AO Tennis 2, Anthem, Battlefield 1, FIFA 20 e tanti altri, di seguito alcune delle migliori offerte attualmente attive su Xbox Store.

Sconti Xbox One

1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale

8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

AereA Xbox One Game 90% Couch Co-Op Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale

AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55%% Spotlight Sale

Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale

Apex Legends Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Publisher Sale

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Publisher Sale

Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*

Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Baseball Riot Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

BQM BlockQuest Maker Xbox One Game 33% DWG*

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*

DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*

DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% DWG*

Deployment Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*

Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale

For The King Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Offerte Xbox 360

Alice Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Army Of Two Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale

Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale

Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale

Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale

Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Ion Assault Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Legend of Kay Anniversery Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale

Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale

MX Unleashed Games On Demand 75% DWG*

NBA JAM On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale

Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG*

Skate Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale

Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Come di consueto, i giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in vendita a prezzo ridotto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre offerte sono valide per tutti.