Okami 2 era in sviluppo ma il progetto è stato cancellato

Here comes the gut punch. Okami 2 was in development a few years ago, but it was scrapped & probably will never happen because of a soured relationship between certain parties. There was some drama & burned bridges, so it's probably buried and dead unless something changes there.

They were, this was a few years ago, but let's just say Platinum probably never want to work on it again after what went down. I'm sorry to beat around the bush about it, but after some things that happened they probably never want to touch it again.