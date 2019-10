Okami tornerà con un seguito, parola di Hideki Kamiya!

Okami is going to be back! We want to make Okami sequel and fans are looking forward to it too. You guys want to see Kamiya’s Okami again, right, everyone? I want to work on it too! 大神をまた作りたい私たちです。🙏😊@CapcomUSA_ @OKAMI_CAP pic.twitter.com/bLwuGnTew1