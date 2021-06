Olympic Virtual Series: Valerio Gallo trionfa su GT Sport ed è medaglia d'oro

ANDIAMOOOOO!

I'M A GRAN TURISMO OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!!



Wow.



Yesterday, that little kid playing Gran Turismo had a dream...



Today, everything changed.



This. Is. Me.



GRAZIE RAGAZZI! 🇮🇹🏆@thegranturismo #OlympicVirtualSeries #GTSport #WilliamsEsports pic.twitter.com/cPODutYZhB