Una nuova ondata di giochi in sconto su Xbox Store: le migliori offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store con centinaia di giochi in offerta per tutti e con una percentuale di sconto maggiore per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, Arkane Anniversary Collection, la trilogia di Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Battlefield 1 Revolution e Cyberpunk 2077.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ultimate Game Sale

8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ultimate Game Sale

8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ultimate Game Sale

8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ultimate Game Sale

A Way Out EA Play 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ultimate Game Sale

Anthem EA Play 90% Ultimate Game Sale

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 40% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Ultimate Game Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Ultimate Game Sale

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ultimate Game Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Battlefield 1 EA Play 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Ultimate Game Sale

Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dark Souls III Season Pass Add-On 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40% Ultimate Game Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Decay of Logos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Ultimate Game Sale

Deleveled Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2 Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 40% Ultimate Game Sale

Destiny 2 Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Ultimate Game Sale

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ultimate Game Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ultimate Game Sale

Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*

FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Ultimate Game Sale

Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Final Fantasy VII Xbox Game Pass 50% Ultimate Game Sale

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Ultimate Game Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ultimate Game Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% Ultimate Game Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 55% Ultimate Game Sale

Tutti gli sconti andranno avanti fino al 5 agosto, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli iscritti Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?