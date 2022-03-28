One Piece Odyssey: il nuovo gioco verrà annunciato oggi pomeriggio?
Davide Leoni
Lo scorso anno Bandai Namco ha depositato il marchio One Piece Odyssey, apparentemente legato ad un videogioco non ancora annunciato. Il reveal però potrebbe essere previsto a breve e più precisamente nella giornata di oggi, lunedì 28 marzo.
Alle 15:00 ora italiana ci sarà un nuovo annuncio sui canali social di One Piece e secondo alcuni indizi l'annuncio misterioso è legato proprio alla presentazione di One Piece Odyssey, nuovo videogioco dedicato alla saga.
One Piece Odyssey, stando a varie indiscrezioni emerse in rete, potrebbe essere il sequel di One Piece World Seeker, ma si parla anche di un progetto inedito sviluppato da Spike Chunsoft e che pone come focus la libertà di azione ed esplorazione, come il il termine Odyssey farebbe pensare.
Difficile pensare che l'annuncio possa essere legato a Project Fighter (ecco la nostra anteprima di One Piece Project Fighter) picchiaduro annunciato la scorsa estate da Bandai Namco e Tencent e per ora previsto solamente per il mercato cinese. Il reveal promesso per oggi sembra avere portata globale e per questo l'ipotesi di un trailer o un video gameplay di Project Fighter è stata esclusa, a meno che il progetto non abbia preso una piega diversa negli ultimi mesi, aprendosi anche al mercato Occidentale.
◤ONE PIECE NEWS -NEWS COO ONLINE-◢— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 26, 2022
3/28 6:00 (PDT),15:00 (CEST)
Watch live on YT!https://t.co/RUnwUfAHVz
Will the truth behind the photographs be revealed…?!
RT or Like this post to get a reminder before it starts!
Watch for the latest news on 3/28!#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECENEWS pic.twitter.com/LzR1UMIW6Q
if this is indeed an in-game scene, the looks of Sunny's head model reminds me of the model from Jump Force and not the model from World Seeker— NeoTaku (@NeoTaku5) March 25, 2022
I can say if it's a game, it's most likely a Spike Chunsoft game pic.twitter.com/4Divbhzmfa
[MARCH 28] (6/6)— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 25, 2022
That's SUNNY...!
What do these photographs mean...?#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/KZ08iAX95F
One Piece Odyssey
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- PS4
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: One Piece Odyssey
Hype totali: 0
Contenuti più Letti
- 27 commentiPlayStation Spartacus è PS Plus Neo? Spuntano prezzi e contenuti ma ci sono tanti dubbi
- Elden Ring: quanti boss ci sono nel gioco di FromSoftware?
- 2 commentiSconti PlayStation Store: tre giochi PS4 e PS5 a meno di 10 euro
- God of War: come resuscita Kratos?
- 12 commentiMarvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: quanto ha speso Microsoft per averlo sul Game Pass?
- 3 commentiXbox Game Pass: tutti i nuovi giochi di marzo 2022
- Elden Ring, storie dall'Interregno: un misterioso Sensei ha insegnato il Parry a un utente
- 9 commentiGranblue Fantasy: Relink, un action rpg adrenalinico e irresistibile
- 13 commentiPlayStation VR2 nei test di Unity: prestazioni da urlo su PS5 con il Foveated Rendering
- 9 commentiPlayStation: Sony prepara 'tre grandi annunci' entro fine marzo, per Greg Miller