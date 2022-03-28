One Piece Odyssey: il nuovo gioco verrà annunciato oggi pomeriggio?

◤ONE PIECE NEWS -NEWS COO ONLINE-◢ 3/28 6:00 (PDT),15:00 (CEST) Watch live on YT! https://t.co/RUnwUfAHVz Will the truth behind the photographs be revealed…?! RT or Like this post to get a reminder before it starts! Watch for the latest news on 3/28! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECENEWS pic.twitter.com/LzR1UMIW6Q

if this is indeed an in-game scene, the looks of Sunny's head model reminds me of the model from Jump Force and not the model from World Seeker

I can say if it's a game, it's most likely a Spike Chunsoft game pic.twitter.com/4Divbhzmfa