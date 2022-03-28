Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
One Piece Odyssey: il nuovo gioco verrà annunciato oggi pomeriggio?

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Lo scorso anno Bandai Namco ha depositato il marchio One Piece Odyssey, apparentemente legato ad un videogioco non ancora annunciato. Il reveal però potrebbe essere previsto a breve e più precisamente nella giornata di oggi, lunedì 28 marzo.

Alle 15:00 ora italiana ci sarà un nuovo annuncio sui canali social di One Piece e secondo alcuni indizi l'annuncio misterioso è legato proprio alla presentazione di One Piece Odyssey, nuovo videogioco dedicato alla saga.

One Piece Odyssey, stando a varie indiscrezioni emerse in rete, potrebbe essere il sequel di One Piece World Seeker, ma si parla anche di un progetto inedito sviluppato da Spike Chunsoft e che pone come focus la libertà di azione ed esplorazione, come il il termine Odyssey farebbe pensare.

Difficile pensare che l'annuncio possa essere legato a Project Fighter (ecco la nostra anteprima di One Piece Project Fighter) picchiaduro annunciato la scorsa estate da Bandai Namco e Tencent e per ora previsto solamente per il mercato cinese. Il reveal promesso per oggi sembra avere portata globale e per questo l'ipotesi di un trailer o un video gameplay di Project Fighter è stata esclusa, a meno che il progetto non abbia preso una piega diversa negli ultimi mesi, aprendosi anche al mercato Occidentale.

