Ori and the Will of the Wisps arriverà su Nintendo Switch? La risposta di Daniel Smith

In una interessante intervista concessa da Daniel Smith, producer di Ori and the Will of the Wisps, ai colleghi di US Gamer, lo sviluppatore ha parlato del successo dell'IP su Nintendo Switch e ha commentato la possibilità di vedere il nuovo capitolo sulla console della grande N.

Una delle domande più ricorrenti per i fan di Switch è se Ori and the Will of the Wisps seguirà il suo predecessore sulla piattaforma Nintendo. Daniel Smith ha affermato che Ori and the Blind Forest, nella versione per Switch, "ha fatto bene" per poi continuare "penso che una delle cose più importanti per noi è sapere che tutti hanno lavorato così duramente per Blind Forest poiché volevamo che il maggior numero di persone potesse sperimentare il gioco che abbiamo creato. Penso che sia entusiasmante far crescere la nostra famiglia. I giocatori "Diehard" possono avere tutte le console, altri solo una, quindi abbiamo pensato che fosse una bella cosa quella di raggiungere un pool di giocatori diverso che potessero apprezzare i nostri contenuti".

Alla domanda specifica su Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Smith ha risposto: "Siamo grandi fan di Switch e adoriamo Switch ma al momento non abbiamo nulla da annunciare.