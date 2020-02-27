Ori and the Will of the Wisps arriverà su Nintendo Switch? La risposta di Daniel Smith
In una interessante intervista concessa da Daniel Smith, producer di Ori and the Will of the Wisps, ai colleghi di US Gamer, lo sviluppatore ha parlato del successo dell'IP su Nintendo Switch e ha commentato la possibilità di vedere il nuovo capitolo sulla console della grande N.
Una delle domande più ricorrenti per i fan di Switch è se Ori and the Will of the Wisps seguirà il suo predecessore sulla piattaforma Nintendo. Daniel Smith ha affermato che Ori and the Blind Forest, nella versione per Switch, "ha fatto bene" per poi continuare "penso che una delle cose più importanti per noi è sapere che tutti hanno lavorato così duramente per Blind Forest poiché volevamo che il maggior numero di persone potesse sperimentare il gioco che abbiamo creato. Penso che sia entusiasmante far crescere la nostra famiglia. I giocatori "Diehard" possono avere tutte le console, altri solo una, quindi abbiamo pensato che fosse una bella cosa quella di raggiungere un pool di giocatori diverso che potessero apprezzare i nostri contenuti".
Alla domanda specifica su Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Smith ha risposto: "Siamo grandi fan di Switch e adoriamo Switch ma al momento non abbiamo nulla da annunciare. Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che potete trovare il provato di Ori and the Will of the Wisps sulle pagine di Everyeye.
Altri contenuti per Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Video di Ori and the Will of the Wisps: gameplay e novità della nuova esclusiva Microsoft
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Dragon Ball FighterZ e The Last Game oggi su Twitch
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps: video anteprima della nuova demo in 4K e 60 fps
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps: un nuovo viaggio in un magico Metroidvania
- Moon Studios, non solo Ori: il team discute del nuovo action RPG e nega acquisizioni
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- In Uscita su
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- Pc
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Xbox One X : 11/03/2020
- Xbox One : 11/03/2020
- Pc : 11/03/2020
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Moon Studios
- Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios
Quanto attendi: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Hype totali: 93
Contenuti più Letti
- 58 commentiPlayStation Plus marzo 2020: annunciati i due nuovi giochi PS4 gratis!
- 38 commentiUn leak ha svelato in anticipo i giochi PS Plus gratis di marzo?
- 12 commentiPlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO: sta per partire la Beta del firmware 7.50, ecco i primi dettagli
- Fortnite Briefing di Brutus: dove trovare i Rifugi delle Ombre
- 7 commentiPlayStation Plus: oggi l'annuncio dei nuovi giochi gratis PS4
- 2 commentiPlayStation Store: nuova Offerta della Settimana per PS4
- 3 commentiApex Legends: il possibile ritorno di un'arma di TitanFall preoccupa i giocatori
- 3 commentiApex Legends diventa realtà: l'affascinante iniziativa dello Youtuber Dude Perfect
- 3 commentiDa Pokemon a Dragon Ball: Funko Pop, statuine, action figure e gadget da GameStop
- 37 commentiOri and the Will of the Wisps: un nuovo viaggio in un magico Metroidvania