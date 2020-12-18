Oscar PlayStation: Sony svela tutti i premi assegnati ai giochi PS4 e PS5
I voti sul blog ufficiale PlayStation per assegnare numerosi premi alle migliori esclusive (e non solo) dell'anno sono terminati e, dopo aver ricevuto 2,5 milioni di votazioni, Sony ha pubblicato l'elenco dei vincitori.
Ecco di seguito i giochi eletti dagli utenti in ogni categoria:
Miglior comparto narrativo
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4° posto: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Miglior utilizzo del DualSense
- 1° posto: Astro’s Playroom
- 2° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 3° posto: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 4° posto: Demon’s Souls
Migliori funzioni legate all'accessibilità
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4° posto: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Miglior comparto grafico
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4° posto: Demon’s Souls
Miglior direzione artistica
- 1° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 2° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4° posto: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Miglior colonna sonora
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4° posto: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Miglior sound design
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 4° posto: Demon’s Souls
Miglior comparto multiplayer
- 1° posto: Call of Duty: Warzone
- 2° posto: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- 3° posto: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 4° posto: Ghost of Tsushima Legends
Miglior gioco eSport
- 1° posto: Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 & 2
- 2° posto: FIFA 21
- 3° posto: NBA 2K21
- 4° posto: Dirt 5
Miglior personaggio mai visto prima in un gioco
- 1° posto: Miles Morales nei panni di Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
- 2° posto: Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- 3° posto: Abby (The Last of Us Parte 2)
- 4° posto: Eivor (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)
Miglior gioco indipendente
- 1° posto: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- 2° posto: Bugsnax
- 3° posto: Worms Rumble
- 4° posto: Skater XL
Miglior momento videoludico dell'anno
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2 (confronto finale)
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima (sequenza a cavallo iniziale)
- 3° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales(sequenza sul ponte)
- 4° posto: Astro’s Playroom (primo contatto con il DualSense)
Migliore esperienza per la realtà virtuale
- 1° posto: Star Wars Squadrons
- 2° posto: Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- 3° posto: Dreams
- 4° posto: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
GOTY PlayStation 4
- 1° posto: The Last of Us Parte 2
- 2° posto: Ghost of Tsushima
- 3° posto: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 4° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
GOTY PlayStation 5
- 1° posto: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 2° posto: Demon’s Souls
- 3° posto: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 4° posto: Astro’s Playroom
Gioco più atteso
- 1° posto: God of War Ragnarok
- 2° posto: Horizon Forbidden West
- 3° posto: Resident Evil Village
- 4° posto: Final Fantasy XVI
Team di sviluppo dell'anno
- 1° posto: Naughty Dog
- 2° posto: Insomniac Games
- 3° posto: Sucker Punch
- 4° posto: Square Enix
