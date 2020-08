Outriders: il terzo Broadcast in arrivo il 25 agosto con una nuova classe e tante novità

#Outriders Broadcast 3: Technomancer Unveiled



Featuring new environments, a reveal of the fourth and final class the Technomancer, and a deeper look at the Devastator class.



Join us August 25 at 9am PDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST.



Tune in at https://t.co/oG7WHGs0dL pic.twitter.com/EgBATy5zg0