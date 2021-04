Outriders, la prima patch è già disponibile su PS4 e PC: ritardi su PS5 e Xbox

We're a little bit delayed on the Xbox version of this patch, but the @Xbox team are being incredibly supportive in helping us get it ready as soon as we can.



We are hoping to have this patch ready for Xbox very soon and will update you the moment we have news.



2/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021

With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible.



Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled.



Crossplay between Consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.



3/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2021