Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 e Diablo 2 Remastered: annunci al BlizzCon secondo un rumor!

Ad originarlo è l'utente attivo su Twitter come " Metro ", che, riporta ComicBook, ha in passato offerto anticipazioni rivelatisi corrette in merito agli annunci di passate edizioni della manifestazione targata Blizzard . Quest'ultimo ha pubblicato sul social network una lunga serie di cinguettii, che potete trovare direttamente in calce a questa news. Tramite questi, afferma che durante l'evento saranno condivisi diversi nuovi annunci. Tra questi ultimi figurerebbe Overwatch 2 , che, secondo Metro, sarà annunciato ufficialmente durante il BlizzCon, anticipato da una cinematica. Quest'ultima dovrebbe avere tra i propri protagonisti Mei, Tracer, Winston e un giovane Genji. Al termine della sequenza, si riporta, apparirà il logo di Overwatch e, infine, un numero due. Ma non finisce qui: l'insider afferma che il sequel di Overwatch accoglierà una modalità PvP e una modalità PvE , oltre ad un l eveling system . I cinguettii di Metro non riguardano tuttavia solo Overwatch. In un Tweet l'utente afferma che Blizzard annuncerà al BlizzCon anche Diablo 4 e Diablo 2 Remastered . Nel corso dell'estate alcune indiscrezioni avevano avuto per protagonista un Diablo 4 per PS5 e Xbox Scarlett , ma nessuna conferma ufficiale era poi seguita. L'edizione 2019 del BlizzCon non è ormai troppo lontana: per scoprire se nei rumor riportati da Metro vi è effettivamente un fondo di verità non sarà dunque necessario attendere molto tempo!

Big things coming for OW at Blizzcon, it will be much bigger than a hero or a map, it's gonna change everything. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 17, 2019

You know what would be funny? If the new OW short that they will show at blizzcon would have mei as one of the main characters and she gets hurt and saved by genji. Oh wait, that will actually happen. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 17, 2019

Overwatch 2 is very much real and will be announced at Blizzcon after the short cinematic. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2019

Overwatch 2 will be PvE AND PvP. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2019

For anyone who cares, diablo 4 and diablo 2 remastered will also be announced. :) #BlizzCon2019 — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2019

The cinematic will feature alot of heroes, main ones being mei, tracer and winston with young genji appearing. Overwatch logo will appear, then the 2 is gonna be added at the very end. Crowd goes wild, Jeff gets on stage. (dont actually know about when Jeff will show up) — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2019