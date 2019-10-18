Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 e Diablo 2 Remastered: annunci al BlizzCon secondo un rumor!

Si avvicina l'apertura dei cancelli dell'edizione 2019 del BlizzCon ed un rumor decisamente intrigante si fa strada all'interno della community videoludica.

Ad originarlo è l'utente attivo su Twitter come "Metro", che, riporta ComicBook, ha in passato offerto anticipazioni rivelatisi corrette in merito agli annunci di passate edizioni della manifestazione targata Blizzard. Quest'ultimo ha pubblicato sul social network una lunga serie di cinguettii, che potete trovare direttamente in calce a questa news. Tramite questi, afferma che durante l'evento saranno condivisi diversi nuovi annunci.

Tra questi ultimi figurerebbe Overwatch 2, che, secondo Metro, sarà annunciato ufficialmente durante il BlizzCon, anticipato da una cinematica. Quest'ultima dovrebbe avere tra i propri protagonisti Mei, Tracer, Winston e un giovane Genji. Al termine della sequenza, si riporta, apparirà il logo di Overwatch e, infine, un numero due. Ma non finisce qui: l'insider afferma che il sequel di Overwatch accoglierà una modalità PvP e una modalità PvE, oltre ad un leveling system.

I cinguettii di Metro non riguardano tuttavia solo Overwatch. In un Tweet l'utente afferma che Blizzard annuncerà al BlizzCon anche Diablo 4 e Diablo 2 Remastered. Nel corso dell'estate alcune indiscrezioni avevano avuto per protagonista un Diablo 4 per PS5 e Xbox Scarlett, ma nessuna conferma ufficiale era poi seguita.

L'edizione 2019 del BlizzCon non è ormai troppo lontana: per scoprire se nei rumor riportati da Metro vi è effettivamente un fondo di verità non sarà dunque necessario attendere molto tempo!

FONTE: CB
