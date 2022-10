Overwatch 2: per un skin di Kiriko servirà guardare sei ore di streaming su Twitch!

Get some fresh FREE drip for Overwatch 2 with these new Twitch Drops 🔴



October 7:

🦊 6 Hours: Sukajan Kiriko (Legendary)



October 17:

🗡 2 Hours: Razor Sharp Spray

🍩 5 Hours: Donut Weapon Charm



🔗: https://t.co/NatRepqIrp pic.twitter.com/1lQPzo8aFM