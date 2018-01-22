Everyeye.it

Overwatch: Blizzard rivela la nuova skin leggendaria Black Cat D.Va

Tramite il profilo Teitter ufficiale del gioco, poche ore fa Blizzard Entertainment ha rivelato una delle nuove skin leggendarie che debutterà in Overwatch nella giornata di domani grazie a un aggiornamento che introdurrà tanti oggetti cosmetici inediti.

Si tratta del costume Black Cat D.va, un outfit dalla forte impronta giapponese che trasformerà il robot dell'eroina coreana in un gatto nero (con tanto di coda). La software house californiana ha inoltre rivelato tramite un breve filmato (che trovate in calce) le nuove skin epiche di McCree, Reaper, Symmetra, Zenyatta, e Junkrat, che vanno ad aggiungersi alle recentemente annunciate emote inedite di Genji, Sombra e Mercy, alle skin leggendarie Capoeira Lucio e Kabuki Hanzo, e alla mappa ibrida Blizzard World.

Overwatch: Blizzard rivela la nuova skin leggendaria Black Cat D.Va

