Overwatch: Blizzard rivela la nuova skin leggendaria Black Cat D.Va

Si tratta del costume Black Cat D.va, un outfit dalla forte impronta giapponese che trasformerà il robot dell'eroina coreana in un gatto nero (con tanto di coda). La software house californiana ha inoltre rivelato tramite un breve filmato (che trovate in calce) le nuove skin epiche di McCree, Reaper, Symmetra, Zenyatta, e Junkrat, che vanno ad aggiungersi alle recentemente annunciate emote inedite di Genji, Sombra e Mercy, alle skin leggendarie Capoeira Lucio e Kabuki Hanzo, e alla mappa ibrida Blizzard World.
Overwatch: Blizzard rivela la nuova skin leggendaria Black Cat D.Vadi
Vito Gioia
Tomorrow our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 22 gennaio 2018
Today's reveal: BLACK CAT D.VA (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/5D9jgQDnWd
Only 2 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 21 gennaio 2018
Today's reveal: EPIC SKINS pic.twitter.com/1n711BCAe2
Only 3 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 20 gennaio 2018
Today's reveal: CAPOEIRA LÚCIO (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/psgyAgJ2ss
Only 4 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 19 gennaio 2018
Today's reveal: NEW HERO EMOTES pic.twitter.com/3aX8bhLZn1
